Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, Episode 4 Recap: You Can’t DB Serious

The dynamics have started to shift on the Real Housewives of Orange County. Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge somewhat reconciled over their who ghosted who slash Tamra calling Shannon a drunk debacle. Tamra used the ‘I’m hugging you and not letting you go until you accept my apology’ tactic, and it worked. At least for now.

However hugs were not in order between Tamra and Jennifer Pedranti. All was not as it seemed with the two supposed BFFs. It was revealed that Tamra was still upset that it was not Jenn who told her of her affair with Ryan Boyajian, but rather it was Ryan who informed her. Then Gina Kirschenheiter brought it to Tamra’s attention that Jenn did a post celebrating her yoga studio being open a day prior to Tamra’s business closing party. A storm was now brewing and Jenn had better buckle up!

Once a cheater always a cheater

A photoshoot was in order for Emily Simpson’s daughter Annabelle who dreams of being the next Gigi Hadid. Maybe Emily can get some stage mom pointers from Lisa Rinna. Afterwards, she met up with Gina and Shannon at a vintage store to buy some western gear for their upcoming trip to Montana. Simultaneously, Tamra, Jenn, and Heather Dubrow also met up at a different western store. And this was not a vintage store because as Heather would say, “Ew.”

The ladies were all in their best jeans and cowboy hats for their shopping excursion, except for Heather who thought she was giving western in her all white glitter ensemble but ended up looking more like Jackson Five. Talk of Jenn’s affair permeated both groups as they tried on overalls and chaps. Gina said it was a trigger for her, and Shannon was surprised at how casual Jenn was about it. Shannon also mused that nine lemons in a bowl were perfect feng shui, so she would need nine apologies in total from Tamra.

Meanwhile, Heather traded her cowboy hat for a detective cap and asked about Jenn’s timeline with Ryan. Jenn stuck to her story that she was with her husband and Ryan at the same time, but she and Ryan weren’t physical. Tamra’s eyebrows reached heights they hadn’t seen since pre-botox. Jenn also shared she was nervous about marrying Ryan because of his past. Heather got a little too excited playing detective and accused Ryan of possible murder, but it was only Ryan murdering marriages. Jenn continued to make Ryan look like a stand-up guy when she added Ryan also slept with another woman when they had taken a break. Heather and Tamra wished her luck but noted a known cheater is never going to change.

I’ll have a bottle of “That’s my opinion!”

Over at Ryan’s house, he and Jenn did their best Tamra and Eddie Judge goofy sex talk impersonation as Ryan massaged Jenn’s back. Jenn continued to overcompensate for their relationship and talked about how amazing everything was between them all the time. She didn’t need to justify her relationship to Tamra or the other ladies during their trip to Montana. Ryan said their relationship was only getting better. As long as he can do whatever he wanted on the sly of course. Kidding!

Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow walked a country mile through their mega mansion to visit the twins’ empty bedrooms. Heather had the lights and camera ready to capture her tear as she reminisced about the good times with the kids. It would be the perfect audition tape for her yet to be offered dramatic roles. Heather wondered if she was too late for her acting career, but there was Taylor Armstrong’s movie waiting in the wings, right?

Tamra met up with Taylor at a winery and ordered a bottle of “My Opinion.” How apropos. The wine did the trick and Taylor shared her opinion on Heather pronto. She did not appreciate Heather belittling her upcoming movie role and calling her cute when Taylor asked her to act alongside her. In fact, the part was not guaranteed to be Heather’s. When the director saw Heather only had one credit on IMDB, girl drinking champs, she asked for a casting tape. Ouch. Taylor was prepared to confront Heather about her behavior towards her on the girls trip. Get the IMDB page at the ready!

I’m more of a villa person

The ladies finished packing for their trip and all met up at the airport. Eddie gift Tamra with some Louie Vuitton imitation Doc Martens, and Tamra was ready to shovel some shit. She would be the only one ready because the rest of the cast couldn’t say it enough – they are city folk not country folk. Sadly, Gina would be with out her vacation wife as Emily tested positive for Covid-19. Who will stir the pot in her absence?

The drive from the airport to the ranch was gorgeous. Mountains, rivers, and fields led the way. The ranch manager spilled there’s also moose, bears, and mountain lions. However the ladies were more worried about each other. There were two homes for the women to stay in, the bunk house and the villa. Heather immediately said, “I’m more of a villa person.” Same, Heather, same. However the bunk house was super cute and Gina, Jenn, and Taylor settled in. Over at the villa, Shannon said no to every room and was left with the last one by default. Tamra was going to try her hardest to make this a good trip for Shannon. Let’s get those amigas back together again!

Saloon girl Shannon

For some reason the ladies all decided to wear mini skirts to ride a mechanical bull. Tamra had flashbacks of Heather moving it too fast but she held on tight. Heather stayed away as she didn’t want Tamra getting revenge on her. Afterwards the ladies had an outdoor BBQ with a massive plate of meat and all the fixins’. The group opened up about things no one knew about the other, and Taylor shared she was bisexual and laughed at Jenn to top that!

Gina connected with Jenn when she learned that they were both flight attendants. Gina hoped that she could get to know Jenn on more of a personal level and that would take away her feelings towards Jenn’s infidelity. Nice thought but seems doubtful as we are only on episode four. At the end of the night Shannon ran off to call her kids because the sitter wasn’t there. The ladies wondered why John wasn’t stepping up to the plate. But it was all a ruse as Shannon got into a saloon girl costume and surprised the ladies with some tequila shots.

My IMDB is better than your IMDB

Shannon’s shots warmed up the group, and warmed up her heart towards Tamra. They bonded again and Shannon felt like the two years of their troubles didn’t even exit. It was nice to see them laughing and having fun again. Unfortunately, the cheer wasn’t spread fully amongt the group.

Tamra and Heather were having a war over whose IMDB page had more relevant credits after Tamra stirred the pot that Taylor was talking smack about Heather’s IMDB. Taylor was hurt about Heather’s reaction to her offering her a part in her movie. Heather countered that it needed to go through an official process and she didn’t think Taylor was serious. Heather couldn’t get over that Taylor was making fun of her IMDB page and she would need to send a casting tape for a part no one reached out to her about besides Taylor. Gina thought it was hilarious that they were so upset as Taylor had never been in a movie and Heather was acting like her Oscar’s were being seized. Heather upped her acting chops when she ended the episode with a dramatic “F*ck you” to Taylor. I see an Oscar coming her way yet!

