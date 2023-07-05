RHOA Alum Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband’s DUI Arrest Exposed

Eva Marcille is no longer on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the drama in her life certainly rivals the content of the current season. Eva thought she found “the one” in lawyer, Michael Sterling. Their romance seemed strong and the couple even had a fabulous on-camera wedding.

Eva and Michael had two kids, he also adopted her daughter from a previous relationship. But something happened to burst their love bubble. Followers of Eva’s were shocked when she filed for divorce and said they were “irretrievably broken.” Now it’s been revealed Mike had himself a DUI moment. Radar has the details.

The DUI surfaces

Poor Eva has been dealing with a mess in 2023 and apparently, the mess is named Michael. Shortly after trying to cut him loose, Michael was facing DUI charges. He was arraigned earlier this year regarding a rear-end wreck that wound up being a civil lawsuit, per legal docs.

In February of 2022, the lawyer was cuffed and allegedly smelled like a frat house after a late-night crash. Instead of contacting his attorney, he called Eva out of bed, who reportedly showed up at the scene.

The police report states an officer advised, “I told her that her husband was under arrest tonight. I let her speak to him briefly.” Michael pled not guilty in a Fulton County State Court in April. His charges were driving under the influence, tailgating, and reckless driving.

Additionally, Michael denied being a drunk skunk. This man said his eyeballs were “glossy and red” because of a medical condition. Vodka has allegedly determined this is a false statement. His lawyer further stated the ER staff who cared for Michael after the accident did not accuse him of “being inebriated.”

Hello crash report!

Then the crash report entered the chat. It states: “Sterling was wearing (a Covid-19) mask, but as he spoke to me, I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.”

Mike said his “last drink” was “four or five (o’clock)” the day before. The person Michael hit told authorities the “Mustang come on them so fast,” his Toyota Camry was spun into a median. When police questioned Michael on the scene as to what happened, he responded, “he didn’t know.” “He said that he was going too fast to keep from hitting the other vehicle – he said that the vehicle came over to his lane and he hit it.”

And no, Mike wouldn’t submit to a sobriety test. “I asked Sterling if he would submit to some voluntary field sobriety evaluations and he said no. I asked him why not and he just replied, because ‘I am an attorney,’” an officer confirmed.

At that point, Michael was gifted a trip to the city jail. And divorce papers.

