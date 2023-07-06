Kim Zolciak on ‘Positive’ Habits After Gambling Problem Accusations

It’s fair to say the general public doesn’t tend to hold the Real Housewives in high regard. The traits required to be a Housewife usually paint a certain picture of the Bravo stars. As such, many would paint the Housewives as hypocrites at best.

This time, it’s Kim Zolciak on the chopping block. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is in the midst of a messy divorce with her partner, Kroy Biermann. The two have resorted to several underhanded tactics to get a leg up in the proceedings.

One of Kroy’s latest ploys is to paint Kim as a dysfunctional gambling addict. While there is a shred of truth to such claims, we don’t know the full extent of Kim’s gambling problems, and as with all things in this divorce, Kroy is almost certainly exaggerating. And Kim’s doing her best to not let these claims get to her.

Kim’s IG and lack of self-awareness

On her Instagram story, Kim reposted an inspirational message from @positiveenergy_plus. “Keep your thoughts positive because your thoughts become your words. Keep your words positive because your words become your behavior.”

The message went on, “Keep your behavior positive because your behavior becomes your habits. Keep your habits positive because your habits become your values. Keep your values positive because your values become destiny.”

Look, it would be disingenuous to paint every Real Housewife as a hypocrite. Sure, the Housewife reputation isn’t exactly a good one in the general public’s eyes, but many Housewives have proven themselves to be smart, capable, and accomplished women. That being said, Kim’s repost does seem slightly hypocritical.

Though we don’t know how truthful all of the gambling claims against Kim are, even the message of maintaining positive words and behavior seems a bit beyond Kim at this point in her divorce. Granted, perhaps she’s beginning to make a positive change.

Kim will next appear on Real Housewives of Atlanta this Sunday, July 9, on Bravo.

