Kyle Richards Filmed with Mauricio Umansky for Buying Beverly Hills

Even though they announced their separation on July 3, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are continuing to work together. A source close to the Netflix reality show Buying Beverly Hills says that Kyle is filming scenes for the show’s second season.

“Kyle will indeed appear in Buying Beverly Hills Season 2,” the source confirmed, even though she didn’t appear in Season 1.

It’s unclear whether BBH will make any mention of the status of Kyle and Mo’s relationship. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, however, has already completed filming Season 13 and is sure to include talk of the couple’s marriage problems. People has the exclusive story.

Surprising, yet not shocking

Kyle and Mo first met in 1994, when the Halloween actress was a young divorceé with a small daughter, Farrah. They married in 1996 and soon welcomed three more daughters: Alexia, Sophia and Portia. But throughout her tenure on RHOBH, Kyle has fought persistent rumors of her husband’s infidelity.

So when news broke on Monday of the Umanskys’ separation, it was surprising, yet not entirely shocking. The couple are said to “have been separated for a while now, but are still living under the same roof.” Doesn’t that sound like a whole lot of fun? Must be really awkward for Portia.

Remaining “amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” no divorce plans have been announced. But that’s got to be only a matter of time.

“We’re the same, with or without cameras,” Mauricio said in 2013. “We’re just super real … We don’t have any secrets to hide. That’s one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons.” Oh, so he admits there are skeletons?

Kyle has been a regular cast member on RHOBH since the show’s debut in 2010. For most of that time, Kyle’s issues with her two famous sisters (child actress Kim Richards and older half-sister Kathy Hilton) have dominated her storyline. After ignoring questions about the status of her marriage for 13 years, Kyle is finally going to be forced to address her marital issues in the upcoming season.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

