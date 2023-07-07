Every Season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Ranked

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is one of the most captivating 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs, so it makes sense that producers were so eager to push out Season 5 ahead of schedule. The Other Way follows Americans as they move abroad for love, and face numerous cultural shocks. The spin-off has taken Americans to countries all over the globe, including India, Colombia, Ethiopia, and South Korea. While some seasons of The Other Way have gone over well with viewers, others have failed to impress. Here’s how The Other Way seasons rank.

The Other Way Season 4

(TLC/YouTube)

When it comes to The Other Way, many viewers agree that Season 4 was nothing short of a letdown. Season 4 started to lose touch with the original purpose of the show, as none of the six Americans permanently moved abroad. The only couple fans really had to root for this season were Gabe Paboga and Isabel Posada. However, their storyline was somewhat boring, as it lacked drama.

Much of the season’s actual drama felt forced and scripted. The relationship between Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera seemed off from the start. Viewers quickly picked up on Kris’ strange habits and many excuses. The fact that producers decided to follow a couple who wanted to marry after only nine days of meeting in person almost felt like a joke.

Nicole Sherbiny and her husband, Mahmoud Sherbiny, were not much easier to watch. Their storyline ultimately was far too repetitive to 90 Day Fiancé fans. Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo were also a headache to viewers, as was their tedious and boring storyline. The season’s only hope for an interesting storyline was Debbie Aguero and her much younger partner Oussama. However, they also turned out to be disappointments.

The Other Way Season 1

(TLC/YouTube)

The Other Way Season 1 was far from perfect, but it was arguably better than the recent Season 4. Season 1 introduced viewers to Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who went on to become the most featured couple of the spin-off. Jenny and Sumit faced many obstacles from the get go. However, nothing compares the moment Sumit dropped the bomb that he had secretly been married the entire time.

Another entertaining couple featured during Season 1 were no other than Laura Jallali and Aladin Jallali. While many viewers did not expect their relationship to last, they found it interesting to watch nonetheless.

One of the more boring couples introduced this season was Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, who later broke up after arguing over the same issues for years. Paul Staehle and his wife, Karine Staehle, were another snooze fest couple from Season 1 who did not have any riveting storylines during their segments.

The Other Way Season 2

(TLC/YouTube)

The Other Way Season 2 was far more riveting than Season 1, and the majority of couples this season really brought the chaos! Jenny and Sumit came back for Season 2, after Sumit’s shocking revelation during Season 1. Jenny returned to India where she and Sumit were forced to keep their relationship from his parents, which made for some interesting segments.

Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira were one of the new couples introduced this season, who brought a drama-filled storyline that had viewers on the edge of their seats. Yazan’s family did not approve of his relationship with Brittany, and at a point the drama became so real that fans were worried for Brittany and Yazan’s safety.

Season 2 was also when viewers were introduced to Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, who quickly became fan favorites. Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre also made their debut on Season 2, and gave viewers a love to root for, mainly because of their young son Avi.

The Other Way Season 3

(TLC/YouTube)

Without a doubt, The Other Way Season 3 is the best season of the spin-off to air as of yet. Jenny and Sumit returned for a third time this season, and to the surprise of many, finally got married during the season finale. This was a moment most viewers feared would never come, so it was quite something to see it finally take place.

Kenny and Armando returned this season as well, and also tied the knot toward the end. Kenny and Armando’s wedding was one of the most emotional moments of the season, especially after Armando’s father showed up to support them both. Ariela and Biniyam also returned, and gave viewers their fair share of drama.

However, controversial couple Steven Johnston and Alina Johnston, undoubtedly carried the season. While many viewers despised Steven for his hypocrisy, he ultimately made for good television. Many fans also found themselves rooting for Alina, as they found her to be extremely likable, unlike her husband.

