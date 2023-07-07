All the Ways Kroy Biermann Is Winning in His Divorce From Kim Zolciak

The Real Housewives of Atlanta love story between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann has ended as abruptly as it began. The former sugar baby met the Atlanta Falcons players in a fated charity event that mimicked Dancing With the Stars. As Bravo viewers learned, Kim was most interested in Kroy’s (ass)ets, with the 37-year-old bachelor falling for the blonde bombshell immediately. Some would say it was a dance with destiny.

Sadly, after 12 years of marriage, the pair is over their honeymoon phase and moving towards a divorce. The split was a surprise, since viewers felt these two were very much ride-or-die for each other. But even the strongest couples have their breaking points. Though Kroy Biermann’s divorce has been extremely contentious, he’s coming out of it cleaner than Kim.

Kroy Filed the Paperwork First

The Don’t Be Tardy star filed the divorce paperwork just two days before Kim. Kroy was the first to hand in the documents regarding the dissolution of his marriage and filed on May 5, while Kim filed on May 7, via Page Six. The failed relationship surprised fans who believed Kim and Kroy were destined to be together.

The fact that Kroy was the one to take the first step towards breaking up their union seemed serious, since he always expressed his deep moral code. Hailing from Montana, Kroy often spoke about his clean-cut upbringing and how his parents took the bond of marriage seriously. For Kroy to make the legal move to separate, there must be something big going on behind the scenes.

Kroy Wants Kim Evaluated

Almost immediately after the news of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce broke, the father of six revealed that he wanted his estranged wife to have a psychological evaluation. In court documents obtained by People, Kroy noted that Kim had “financially devastated” the family due to her gambling. The paperwork states that Kroy asked for a Motion for Psychological Evaluation.

Kroy feels Kim should be tested for any underlying mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Kim has yet to respond to the claims and is staying quiet, which isn’t always a positive sign.

Kroy Wants Custody of the Kids

The Don’t Be Tardy star has also asked for custody of his four minor children, arguing that Kim doesn’t prioritize them, due to her gambling addiction. In June, Kroy gave the court a laundry list of reasons why he believed Kim to be an unfit parent. Kroy has alleged that Kim puts the children in danger by taking “videos of herself” while driving with the kids in the backseat, via Radar Online.

Kroy also shared that Kim no longer spends much time at home with the kids, noting that if she is home, she is distracted by her phone. The paperwork showed that until February, the family had a live-in nanny who watched the younger children with Kroy, essentially claiming he was a single father most of the time. For Kroy to make a play for sole custody is a big deal.

Georgia is not a ‘mom state’ nor does it have a presumed preference for mothers in custody cases. If a parent is unfit, the court will determine who is. In this case, it could be Kroy.

Kroy Has Approval From Bravo Fans

For the multiple seasons that Kroy appeared on Don’t Be Tardy, he seemed to be extremely down to earth. While Kim enjoyed the finer things in life, the rancher was happy with the simple joys. Kim, not so subtly, started to let her ego take over and become a bit too big for her britches. However, during Kim and Kroy Biermann’s divorce, fans are really supporting Kroy in his time of need, with followers encouraging him to “hang in there.”

While on the other hand, followers are actually trolling Kim for trying to take advantage of her soon-to-be ex-husband. Bravo fans were annoyed to see Kim trying to make a buck off their divorce, by noting on a post her full statement was linked in her bio.

While Kroy may be nervous about what Kim will say on the next few episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, it doesn’t look like he has to really worry, since he has already won in the court of public opinion.

