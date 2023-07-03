All The Signs That Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Were Headed For Divorce

Kim Zolciak was always a bit of a spitfire when she first shared her life on Real Housewives of Atlanta. When Bravo viewers first met the blonde bombshell, she was a mother of two and lived a very comfortable life provided to her by Big Papa. While viewers never truly learned who Big Papa was, it was clear she was a sugar baby living off the kindness of others.

Kim and Kroy Biermann’s romance was magical. They first locked eyes while attending a charity Dancing With the Stars themed event that took place in Season 3. The couple quickly tied the knot in 2011, which they filmed for Bravo. Together, the couple seemed to fit like two perfect puzzle pieces. However, underneath, there were numerous signs that Kim and Kroy may not work out.

Kim Allegedly Hit Kroy

According to a police report obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Kroy, a former Atlanta Falcons player, claimed that Kim had punched him in the head the day before he filed the paperwork for their divorce. The report showed Milton police officers documenting they responded to the home for a domestic dispute. The argument was said to have started after Kroy “locked up” Kim’s purses and jewels in the basement.

This type of behavior is frightening, since both Kim and Kroy once acted so loving toward one another. No camera footage from Don’t Be Tardy ever showed either one laying hands on the other or being disrespectful. A clear line was crossed for the police to have been called.

Kim and Kroy Isolated Themselves

Since 2011, when the two tied the knot, Kim and Kroy have made it their mission to isolate themselves from both sides of their family. During the early seasons of Don’t Be Tardy, Kroy shared he was close to his family. However, in 2017, via Us Weekly, he revealed that he was no longer speaking with his mother, Kathy, father, Keith, and two older sisters, Krista and Kelsey. The father of six noted that he chose to “disconnect” after they didn’t approve of Kim.

Kim was once close with her mother and father, Karen and Joe Zolciak, as they often appeared on the RHOA. However, as she planned her fairytale wedding, Kim became aggravated with her mother, who tried to steal the spotlight. Their fights were often caught on camera, and she even kicked her mother out of the reception. Since then, Kim and her parents have been on rocky ground, and it didn’t help that Joe criticized his daughter’s parenting skills.

The lack of a family bond could have made life extremely hard for the married couple. One, if not both, may have started to develop some form of resentment—most likely Kroy. If the Montana native cut ties with his family for his wife, the chances are he would have started to miss his interactions with his parents and siblings. Kim, on the other hand, seemed fine to cut out her toxic parents without ever looking back.

Kim May Have a Gambling Issue

Viewers of Don’t Be Tardy have watched numerous episodes where Kim has begged Kroy to pull off into a casino so she could get her daily fix. While her antics were usually funny, as they included a red solo cup full of white wine, her hobby may have actually been an addiction. Kroy became so concerned that he asked a judge for his estranged wife to have a psych exam, according to TMZ.

He shared that Kim herself had admitted to spending way too much money on online gambling. Kroy has even alleged that her gambling has taken time away from their children. Having an addiction of any type can severely impact a person’s relationship and marriage. Kim could have been trying to hide her love of gambling for years, putting excess pressure on Kroy and eventually causing him to file for divorce.

Financial Woes

Kim and Kroy are said to owe almost one million dollars to the IRS. Having any form of money issues would put a huge strain on any marriage. If Kim and Kroy didn’t have a plan to move forward as a unit, they easily could have cracked under the stress. Money is one of the top arguments couples have, and it probably only makes it harder if you are in the public eye trying to keep up with the Joneses.

Kim was known for loving luxury items, including purses, shoes, and clothes. But her true love was her wigs. A person who loved to spend and shop so much could take a real toll on the household budget. If Kim and Kroy were not able to sit down and plan out their expenses and spending, it would find them deep in the hole. All of these issues combined meant that their marriage never stood a chance; with all roads eventually leading to divorce.

