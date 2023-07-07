Ratings Will ‘Skyrocket’: RHONY Newbie Sai De Silva Excited for Premiere

Someone’s feeling bullish about the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City!

While not everyone is thrilled about the reboot of the beloved east coast franchise, one of the new cast members is working overtime to get fans excited about the premiere, and that’s Sai De Silva.

The RHONY newbie is a content creator, a fashion blogger, and a mother of two. And she has high hopes for the success of the new iteration of RHONY. The Sun recently caught up with her to dish on what fans can expect from the reboot, and she thinks they’ve got a hit on their hands.

Sai is ready to play

When chatting with the outlet, Sai promised that the upcoming season will deliver on all the notes we expect from a solid Real Housewives of New York City season: a little bit of fighting and a little bit of fun.

“You’re going to get that witty banter with what the young season of RHONY used to be,” she teased. “Of course, you’re going to get tension, you’re going to get bickering, but you’re going to get everything you would see in your own friendships.”

Although RHONY Season 13 was plagued by low viewership, Sai predicted that the Season 14 ladies have what it takes to bring the franchise back on top.

“The show will skyrocket. Everyone will love it. It’s a lot of fun,” Sai told the outlet, and she’s eager for the world to see exactly who she is. “I’m a New Yorker through and through, so you’ll see that. And I live a very aspirational and inspirational lifestyle, so I’ll bring that to the table as well,” she boasted.

With this level of confidence, Sai will fit into the Housewives world just fine. And although she believes we’ll see a bit of old-school RHONY in the reboot, she reiterated that they aren’t competing with the legacy cast members. Even Sai knows there’s no way they can completely live up to the original.

“I don’t think it’s a comparison. I think it’s a brand-new show. Those are really big shoes to fill that we would never want to fill,” the newbie admitted.

The shoes are big indeed, and we’ll see just how much they can fill them when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on Bravo on Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR PREDICTIONS FOR RHONY SEASON 14? DO YOU AGREE WITH SAI THAT THE RATINGS WILL “SKYROCKET?”