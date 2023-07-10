90 Day Fiancé’s Ella and Johnny Meet for First Time

Former 90 Day Fiancé cast members have met for the first time over a year after their season aired. Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao starred on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which aired from December 2021 to April 2022. They were not able to meet in person during filming due to coronavirus travel restrictions. But finally, the two sweethearts are physically together.

Johnny ails from Jinan, China where he lived with his parents and his son, Stoney, from a previous marriage. Ella lives in Idaho Falls, Idaho and works on a family livestock ranch. The duo connected on a dating site, and kept in touch despite the challenges in their relationship.

Johnny is “grateful” for the visit

But the lovebirds finally met when Johnny flew into Boise Airport from China on July 5. He posted a snap from the luggage carousel with the caption, “after 12 hour flights I made it.”

For her part, Ella shared the post on her Instagram Stories. “I am so happy too!” the Idaho native gushed. Fans were overjoyed for the couple and reposted the picture all over social media.

On July 9, Johnny returned to social media to share pictures from his trip, including a sweet selfie with Ella.

Johnny shared feelings of gratitude for the experience. “Thanks for pick me up and drove so far away this time i didn’t feel any difference just feel like back to my hometown, just quite harmony and many good people never regret to fulfill this trip I am beyond grateful,” he added.

This is a most welcome development for the couple, who made several attempts to meet in person prior. Spiking coronavirus cases deterred Johnny’s travel plans while the couple were filming. They also planned to meet in Dubai before Ella revealed that she had cheated with a friend.

Perhaps now is their time. Finally. Ella gave an update on their status on 90 Day Diaries. “I am willing to wait for him because he really is an amazing person and I love him,” she revealed at the time. It remains to be seen whether they will be cast in another season.

