Gina Kirschenheiter Wants ‘Hot’ Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky To Stay Together

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter is hoping Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky can work things out, despite their separation.

“I’m rooting for them,” Gina told Page Six, “because they’re so stinkin’ cute together.”

“I believe in that couple,” she continued. “They’re both so hot!”

Sad to learn of the Umanskys’ Separation

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Like the rest of us, Gina was “sad” when news broke on July 3 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple’s split following 27 years of marriage. Admitting they’d been separated for months but still live under the same roof, they continue to deny any divorce speculation.

“We have had a rough year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. [And] there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Gina, who went through her own public divorce from now ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter, has empathy for Kyle’s situation and applauds her for “being honest.”

“They had the worst year of their marriage,” Gina said, “and … that sucks. And I just feel so bad for them. I hope they figure it out, and I hope that they come back together.”

“It’s okay” if they part ways for good

Despite their separation, Kyle and Mauricio spent the Fourth of July holiday together in Aspen, Colorado, where they were spotted having dinner together. Even though Mo’s wedding band was still on his left hand, it wasn’t clear whether Kyle was wearing hers.

Though she hopes for an eventual reconciliation, Gina is philosophical about the possibility of the couple parting ways for good.

“You just have to decide what’s right for you as a couple and as a family,” she admits. “[I]f you’ve been together for that long, you really can just value those relationships.”

“It doesn’t have to be such a tragedy,” Gina says.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

