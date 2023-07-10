Kim Zolciak’s Awkward RHOA Return: Marriage to Kroy Biermann ‘Doing Great’

The Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce saga has been an utter rollercoaster. The pair came out swinging hard when first filing for divorce and didn’t relent. Each one had accusations to levy on the other, from drug abuse to gambling addictions.

Kim’s divorce made her the talk of the town over the last few months. But now, that saga might be coming to an end with Kim’s recent filing to call off the divorce. The situation’s ups and downs almost make a person wonder if the whole thing was for publicity.

Well, if that was the case, it certainly worked. And if we really want to be cynical, we could even say that the entire divorce saga was meant to drum up buzz for Kim’s guest role on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Was it worth the wait? Well, in one hilarious way, yes.

Kim’s poorly-timed bragging on RHOA

Kim’s return to RHOA featured a group dinner with Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu. As fans might know, Shereé was the one who introduced Kim and Kroy to each other. So, Kim took the opportunity to report on her marriage at the time.

She said, “You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and said, ‘I just knew [you were the one] when I saw you.” Keep in mind, this was filmed a few months before the official divorce filing.

Kim went on, “We’re still married, it’s 11 years, so we’re doing great. So whatever I did, I texted the right person.” Either things tanked in just a couple of months, or Kim was lying. Both options seem feasible. And with all our context on the situation now, it makes the scene even funnier.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DID YOU TUNE IN TO KIM’S APPEARANCE ON RHOA? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF IT?