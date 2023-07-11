Brandi Glanville Claims She Filmed Ultimate Girls Trip ‘Illegally’

Is it easier to be a Real Housewife now? Or was it easier a decade ago? This is the very question Brandi Glanville discussed on her latest podcast episode, The Real Deal w/ Gretchen Rossi. The workplace, in general, has changed immensely over the past 20 years thanks to modern-day civil rights movements.

Brandi is among the Housewives who have had an interesting ride throughout the franchises. She first appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills back in 2013, then appeared on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2022.

Of course, perhaps Brandi’s opinions should be taken with a grain of salt considering just how controversial her run has been throughout her Bravo appearances. She’s been known to cross lines — lines far beyond what an average Housewife would do. So, what does she think about present-day filming?

Brandi ignored and broke UGT rules

Brandi and Gretchen were talking about how different it is being a Housewife now compared to even a few years ago. These days, they believe there’s more HR interference but not enough education on what HR will tolerate. In reference to RHUGT Season 4, Brandi explained, “You have producers trying to get you to be controversial, but if you’re controversial then it goes against the rules.”

In reality, there was a course for everyone to take for UGT, but Brandi apparently “didn’t take the class, because I couldn’t get it to work. I wasn’t supposed to be able to film, legally, and they still let me film. Somehow, I’m in trouble, so I’m like, whatever.” It feels disingenuous to claim the rules are too hard to understand when no effort was made to understand them.

In many ways, this feels like a rehash of the ‘go woke, go broke’ mindset. Brandi thinks producers are too ‘woke’ to tolerate what she believes she’s supposed to do as a Housewife. But if a Housewife can only be entertaining by breaking HR’s rules, they should rethink their approach. Anyone can be controversial—that’s easy. Only a select few can be entertaining.

