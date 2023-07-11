Kristen Kish Named as New Top Chef Host

When one icon steps down, another one rises. Padma Lakshmi may have retired from her hosting gig on Top Chef, but Bravo dropped some seriously delicious news about the upcoming season. Season 10 winner Kristen Kish will replace Padma as the host of Top Chef. Sharpen those knives and get excited.

Padma: out, Kristen: in

Top Chef fans love Kristen from her triumphant run on Season 10 of Top Chef. She was (unjustly) eliminated but later cooked her way back into the competition during Last Chance Kitchen. She came back into the game with something to prove and ultimately claimed the title of Top Chef.

Since winning Top Chef, Kristen has made a name for herself in culinary television and beyond. She’s returned to Top Chef here and there to serve as a guest judge. Now, over a decade after her original season, she’s ready to lead the show into its next era. Bravo shared the exciting news on Twitter, and we already can’t wait for the next season.

It’s official – Kristen Kish has been named host of #TopChef. Get your knives ready as Season 21 heads to Wisconsin! ? pic.twitter.com/FST1J2RPQk — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) July 11, 2023

Padma announced her departure from the show ahead of the Season 20 finale. After 17 years of hosting the show, she shared that it was time to move on to focus on other creative endeavors. After all, she literally has a whole other show on Hulu.

Padma leaving Top Chef stung. Even she admitted that it was a “bittersweet” feeling. However, the news of Kristen coming in as her replacement softens the blow a little bit.

While no premiere date is set, Bravo teased that the 21st season is set in Wisconsin. Is anyone else suddenly craving cheese curds?

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING TOP CHEF WISCONSIN? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KRISTEN TAKING OVER FOR PADMA?