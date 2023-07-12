Hannah Berner Says Reality TV Stars Are ‘Abused’

Any fan of reality television will say that the most interesting shows are the ones with drama. There’s a reason why series like The Real Housewives and The Challenge are among some of the greatest productions the genre has ever seen. From wig shifts outside of Atlanta restaurants to table flips in New Jersey, reality stars, especially those on Bravo, are some of the best. However, do they pay a price for fame?

Longtime Bravo stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss likely know this all too well. After their salacious affair, many fans were eager to support Ariana. On the other hand, Scando Sandoval and Raquel felt the world’s wrath. However, other celebrities joined the conversation, claiming that watchers were being too harsh on the pair.

Hannah Berner, a Summer House star from Seasons 3-5, is another reality star that would receive flack from the audience and her co-stars. Her time on air wasn’t the best, but according to her latest interview, it’s because of the atmosphere on set.

Hannah claims producers use cast member’s pain for ratings

During her recent appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast, Hannah spoke about her thankfulness to Bravo for her platform. However, she believes producers and the network mistreat many reality stars.

“I have had it with reality TV,” she said. “I saw too much [and] know how the sausage is made.”

“The more pain people are in, the better the ratings are. The more people that are hurt, the better the ratings are. And it always turns out to be women,” she continued.

The stand-up comedian explained how she feels that in the future, reality stars will be more inclined to speak up about what takes place behind the scenes.

“No one gives a f*ck about reality TV stars,” she said. “They abuse the shit out of them, and then go, ‘But you have 100,000 Instagram followers. Shut the f*ck up.’”

