Police Footage Shows Kim Zolciak in Shambles Following Dispute With Kroy Biermann

Allow me to begin by stating Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have reconciled since this incident. Further, if you are sensitive to domestic violence scenarios, this might be a video for you to avoid.

Before Love found a way and reunited this romance for the ages, Kim and Kroy were in the thick of a nasty divorce situation. Amid massive financial issues and mudslinging, the couple were calling the cops on a regular basis. While the tide may have turned, the body cam footage of an incident has been released. Radar has the details.

“He’s f*cking crazy”

By the looks of it, this isn’t a PR stunt. While most Bravo fans don’t put pulling drama out of nowhere to remain relevant past anyone, this particular situation is legitimate and moderately upsetting.

The video stems from a May 2, 2023 call to authorities at the beginning of the Kroy and Kim meltdown. Kim is shown struggling to maintain her composure as she speaks with officers. Kroy was at the door when they responded and said he didn’t want them inside until speaking with Kim personally.

Kim appears and the inside of the house was totally dark. I half wondered if the power had been cut off. She’s wearing a robe and asked the cops to come inside. “Can I step in here?” a police officer asked.

Kim said, “Please. He’s f—— crazy.” Kim was on the phone at the time with a friend who is “like” her mother. She was NOT speaking to her actual estranged parent. Kim advised she called 911 due to the incessant fighting.

She seemed inconsolable and added, “I can’t keep doing this every day of my life.” Then Kim went into detail about the fight that took place in the bathroom. This was when Kroy called the police when she allegedly wouldn’t leave the room so he could shower. Additionally, this was when she may or may not have popped him on the head.

“So aggressive and so ugly”

The official report stated Kim “was refusing to leave” the restroom and the body cam footage shows Kim accusing Kroy of locking her out. She also said he’s done similar things when they argue.

Kim’s friend on speakerphone also joined the conversation. “He has been so aggressive and so ugly,” she said. “He has been following her around the house and she went down to the basement bedroom.” The friend also shared the mess had been going on “for a long time.” Kim admitted she told Kroy she was going to ring the police next time “he does something to me.” According to Kim, she had been sleeping in her daughter’s room during their big fights.

Kroy said all he wanted to do was take a shower and wasn’t in the mood to continue the drama. He denied attempting to stop her from calling 911.

This basically negates any of the PR stunt theories, so one has to wonder what sparked such a monumental change. Still Team Kids.

