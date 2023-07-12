Lala Kent on Why She Rarely Takes Pictures With Daughter Ocean

Things got a bit crazy there for the Vanderpump Rules cast after everything that went down on Season 10. Now, things are cooling off (relatively), so it’s a great time to check in on some of the cast members. Especially Lala Kent, who, in many ways, was sort of swept to the side in the wake of all the Scandoval drama.

Which is fine, everyone has their moment after all. And with everything that came out of Scandoval, perhaps Lala was more than happy to let the spotlight shine elsewhere. Especially considering Lala has plenty of other things to keep her occupied; most of all, her baby, Ocean.

And though VPR Season 11 has already begun filming, Lala is almost certainly appreciating the opportunity to take some time with her daughter away from the show. But some have noticed that Lala doesn’t often appear in pictures with Ocean. Well, the star took to Instagram to explain why.

Lala’s too present to take selfies

On July 5, Lala posted a series of photos to Instagram featuring her and Ocean playing in the pool. She captioned the series by writing, “I’m usually the one taking pictures of everyone else with O, and I just get selfies of the two of us.” She thanked the photographer for taking the pictures.

The post garnered a great deal of empathy with many expressing a similar sentiment to Lala. “People who get pics with mamas and their babies don’t even understand how appreciated they are ♥️♥️,” one commenter wrote.

“I can relate,” another user said, “because I am always the person taking photos of my family and it stinks that I am never in any of them!” On top of all the praise for those who take photos of parents and their children, many voiced their praise for Lala and Ocean’s beauty.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11’s premiere date has yet to be announced.

TELL US – CAN YOU RELATE TO LALA’S EXPERIENCE AS A PARENT? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER PHOTOS?