Infamous RHOBH Psychic Allison DuBois Claims Kyle Richards Hid Marriage Woes for a Decade

No one on the planet feels more activated by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s potential downfall than the real medium of Beverly Hills, Allison DuBois. The psychic, best known for inspiring the television show Medium, had a second big claim to fame: eviscerating Kyle at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 Dinner Party from Hell. There, she predicted Kyle’s marriage’s demise, and now that her premonition seems to be coming true, she can’t stop talking about it.

Within minutes of the news about Kyle and Mauricio’s separation, Allison shared on Instagram that reporters were blowing up her phone seeking comment. She released a statement and said, “I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who “saw” this coming.”

Although Allison didn’t wish ill will on Kyle, she did pick up the phone for a few interviews. She recently appeared on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and opened up about the suspicion she felt all those years ago at the dinner party. According to Allison, Kyle and Mauricio have been hiding these marital issues for over a decade.

That’s so Allison

During the podcast, Allison recalled all of the psychic energy she felt in the room when she made the infamous comment about Kyle’s marriage. She still believes that something was off with their marriage back in Season 1.

“For me to have said that when I said that, just so you understand how picking up and impressions work. When I was seeing that, it means some of that was already happening,” Allison explained.

She then said something that some RHOBH fans have said for years — that Kyle and Mauricio have been putting on a façade to make their marriage look more perfect than it truly is. Allison added, “I just would like to make the point that when people are truly happy, they don’t have to work so hard to convince the rest of the world.”

“I stand by that. I think she was already going through this,” Allison continued. “I think she wanted the appearance of being the happy couple, and you know, she was an actress, and you know, throw in a little of that magic, and they had reasons to stay together.”

Ultimately, Allison concluded that between her psychic vision and the obvious fact that a 27-year-old marriage wouldn’t fall apart overnight, Kyle and Maurico’s issues go back long before the recent headlines. She noted, “People just don’t divide their lives for no reason.”

Whatever the reason behind the separation, the Bravo cameras are ready to capture it all. We’ll be ready to tune in when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for Season 13.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE ALLISON’S PSYCHIC ABILITIES HELPED HER PREDICT KYLE AND MAURICIO’S FUTURE? OR DO YOU THINK IT WAS JUST A LUCKY GUESS? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON HER DOING A PODCAST INTERVIEW TALKING ABOUT KYLE?