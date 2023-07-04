Allison DuBois Releases Statement on Kyle Richards’ Alleged Split From Mauricio Umansky

Well you knew it was coming and it landed about five minutes after the internet blew up. I will say this about Allison DuBois, she doesn’t waste any time. But then again, I guess she knew this was about to happen.

Picture it: Season 1, Episode 8 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A drunk ginger psychic is at Camille Grammer’s dinner party from hell and she wasn’t impressed with Kyle Richards’ treatment of Camille. With her only props being a martini concoction the size of a small lake and an e-cig, Allison the Medium proceeded to lay down the law – and apparently the rest of Kyle’s life.

10 years later when her prediction supposedly came true – Allison ran to Instagram to pat herself on the back.

HE’LL NEVER EMOTIONALLY FULFILL YOU, HONEY

Look, she had a 50/50 shot and in America, marriage definitely isn’t sacred. Allison’s words packed a punch towards Kyle at the time, but I doubt Kyle has been living in fear since the impromptu reading.

Back in 2010, Allison didn’t want to do any psychic stuff at the dinner table, but no one would leave her alone. Be careful what you ask for, my friends. Allison and her e-cig went ahead and asked Kyle, “Have you been married twice?” When Kyle nodded, she continued. “Well then that’s the last one you have. I guess that’s good news! I was thinking she was gonna have to get married again, meaning you’d have a divorce.”

Kyle aged about 30 years in that moment. She responded, “If my husband ever leaves me, I’m going with him.” Allison shot back with something I now repeat to miscellaneous people on the streets, “He will never emotionally fulfill you. Ever. KNOW THAT.”

Allison added, “But you will stay with him, and he will take care of you. And as soon as the kids are bigger, you’ll have nothing in common.”

The end of an era

Now here is Allison’s big statement on Kyle and Mauricio Umansky’s separation. She posted a photo of the dinner from the episode to Insta and wrote, “My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment.” Pause whilst Allison takes a very long drag of the e-cig.

She continued, “I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who “saw” this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop.”

Wow, someone is pretty impressed with themselves after a random and spite-filled prediction came true. Damn, Allison. Maybe in 20 years, she can tell us where to find Harry Hamlin’s mistress, Patricia the whore from Muskoka.

Whilst Allison basks in her “I told you so” moment, Kyle is still $50 million richer so there’s that. Stay tuned, maybe Allison can tell us which fool was behind #puppygate if we ask her nicely.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ALLISON’S STATEMENT? ARE YOU SHOCKED SHE MAY HAVE BEEN RIGHT?