Tamra Judge Denies Dissing Heather Dubrow’s Career

With Tamra Judge making her highly-anticipated comeback on Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County, she immediately brought the spice. The reality star stirred up some much needed drama, which in Heather Dubrow’s case turned out to be a nickel for a dime.

The most recent episodes of the hit Bravo series documented Tamra and fellow castmate Taylor Armstrong discussing Heather’s acting career. Why in the world did Taylor discuss it with Tamra, you may ask? Because she thought they were friends. Well, the latter took it upon herself to perhaps prove that point null and void, leading Taylor to question their friendship.

That can of worms is a whole other issue, so back to where we left off. The two ladies didn’t shy away from throwing shade on Heather’s acting career while looking at her IMDb page. It looks like Tamra has now dialed back the diss, and gone into full denial mode.

It’s drama or nothing for Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge definitely made up for her two-year absence by returning full force on Season 17. Instead of settling in, the reality star has chosen to pick fights, poke her nose in drama, and rat out some of her friends. If that doesn’t make up for good TV, then I don’t know what does!

However, she’s been met with severe criticism from viewers for not being a “loyal friend.” Her behavior in the last couple of episodes doesn’t suggest otherwise. Tamra could have chosen to dial down Taylor and Heather’s issue, but she decided to shade the latter’s career when she claimed Heather “did a lot of stuff in the late 1900s.”

In a conversation with Heather when confronted, Tamra claimed that she said the “1990s.” But we all know production always brings out the receipts! And now the whole world knows what she meant, including Heather herself, who definitely has significant acting experience.

During a recent episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with co-host Teddi Mellencamp, Tamra denied dissing Heather’s career. She also claimed that she misspoke when she said 1900s, and meant 1990s. Roll the tapes! Looks like it was definitely a dig. The two were laughing the whole time!

Tamra noted if she was shady, she would admit it. But, let’s face it, she hasn’t always come clean throughout her years on the show.

Further claiming she never came for Heather, the host said, “We truly weren’t making fun of (Dubrow’s) career. Neither one of us made fun of her career. We talked all about the shows she did, how many years she did it. But that’s the nature of the show, I get it, I’m not mad about it, I don’t care about it.”

