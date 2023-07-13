Dancing With the Stars 2024 Tour Announced

Dancing with the Stars is set to return this fall and will be debuting several changes. After much speculation, judge Derek Hough announced that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be competing in Season 32 of DWTS.

We don’t know who else is competing, but we do know that the series will be offered on both ABC and Disney+. Fans can also stream the show the next day on Hulu.

Tyra Banks has left the ballroom, and Julianne Hough will be co-hosting with Alfonso Ribeiro. Sadly, the legendary Len Goodman passed away shortly after retiring. But there is one other exciting announcement from DWTS.

The DWTS tour is coming in 2024

Get ready, dance fans! The DWTS: Live Tour is coming your way in 2024. In a cute video, pros Emma Slater and Britt Stewart were chatting about the upcoming season. And the new live tour!

“I just can’t believe we have to wait so long to announce,” Britt said. “I know. It’s months away. I could start practicing now though,” Emma stated. Cue the daydream sequence!

“Back by pop demand, DWTS is going on tour Jan 2024. Featuring your favorite pros, celebrity guests, and exciting new performances. DWTS: Live Tour is coming to a city near you,” she exclaimed. So far, 61 cities will be stops on the tour.

Emma may have been sharing the news via her hairbrush, but she still blew glitter all over Britt. A video clip of the sexy pros dancing rolled next.

Last season, Britt connected with her partner, Daniel Durant. The duo started dating. As for Emma, she filed for divorce from fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber in February 2023. But the couple has remained on friendly terms.

Dancing With the Stars will air in the fall of 2023 on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and streaming on Disney+.

