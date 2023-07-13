Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ‘All Over the Place’ Despite Reconciliation

The Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann sage continues … kind of. Perhaps we can’t call it the divorce saga anymore since the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have technically called off the divorce. But who could forget the bitterness and vitriol that led up to this point?

Not to mention every reported, alleged action one partner took against another. Literally and metaphorically locking each other out of their assets. Calling the police. Demanding mental health screenings.

That’s what made the calling off so surprising — the fact that the couple were so tightly at each other’s throats. It seemed they would never reconcile, and the fact that they did would make many suspicious. Well, the reconciliation may not be as well-thought-out as anticipated.

Kim and Kroy might divorce again

Yes, despite the present reconciliation, things might still go in any direction. A source close to Kim and Kroy spoke with People about the current state of the marriage’s reparation. “They’re still all over the place,” the source said. “They’re back together, but it’s complicated. [Every day] is a new day for them.”

This report aligns with another source who spoke to Us Weekly. That insider said, “They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off. Tomorrow might be different.” Given these reports, there are two ways to look at this situation — from a place of genuineness, or from a place of skepticism.

If we assume Kim is being genuine, it’s not hard to imagine the marriage is still in a precarious position. Just look at everything the couple allegedly did to each other. But by the skeptical reading, these reports almost just feel like a teaser for more drama to come. A promise that Kim and Kroy will be back in the news if they need the attention.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues – without Kim and Kroy – Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

