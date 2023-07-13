Pump Rules Season 11 Drama Taking Place in TomTom

The drama continues on Vanderpump Rules, as Season 11 has begun filming. With the official close of Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump restaurant, much of the action has relocated to TomTom. The bar is co-owned with Lisa by Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz (hence the name).

The cast of Pump Rules doesn’t need a specific location to create drama, so they can just as well do it at TomTom as anywhere else.

And Lisa isn’t giving up on the Pump brand. She may re-open the restaurant in another location. I would think she’d move it to Las Vegas since that seems to be where she’s focusing her attention these days.

Pump staff moving over to TomTom

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Lisa’s known for being loyal to her staff (in addition to being overly involved in their personal lives), so it’s unlikely any of the Pump staff will be applying for unemployment. Word is that she’ll be moving most of them over to TomTom, along with a few of her favorite menu items. Will Goat Cheese Balls be on the list?

Producers are implying that moving staff over will increase drama to whatever’s already going on at TomTom, but does any of the cast even work for Lisa anymore (other than Tom and Tom)? Scheana Shay and Lala Kent both have cosmetic lines and pick up a few extra coins creating show-related merchandise. Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have opened their own sandwich shop, Something About Her, and also dabble in merchandise. The money they made from early merch sales for their business (reportedly around $200,000) pretty much paid for the opening of their shop. Too bad Schwartz and Sandoval didn’t think of that. They wouldn’t be so deep in debt with their new place Schwartz and Sandy’s.

VPR cast spotted at TomTom

With the loss of Pump, the cast is also expected to spend a lot more time at TomTom. Ariana and Katie have already made social media posts from the West Hollywood location.

Apparently, the rage has subsided since the VPR reunion because Ariana was spotted having a heart-to-heart with Schwartz. Katie was there also, enjoying the music. Hopefully, she avoided any heart-to-hearts with Schwartzy.

Katie and Ariana were seen arriving with Lala and Scheana. DJ James Kennedy has also been DJing at TomTom, despite having called Sandoval a “poopoo-head” (and other names) at the Season 10 reunion. So far, Sandy seems to be keeping a low profile around his castmates.

But then, they all have contracts. If they want to get paid, they have to put the animosity aside and film together. They may not be the best of friends, but hopefully, the anger with Sandoval will fade over time. How many times did they forgive Jax Taylor, after all?

No air date has yet been released for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR ARIANA AND KATIE WERE FILMING AT TOMTOM? DO YOU THINK SANDOVAL WAS HIDING IN THE BACK?