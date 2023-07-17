Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Awkward Moment After Unfollowing Lala Kent

Garcelle Beauvais is finally speaking out about why she unfollowed Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent on Instagram, and the answer will most likely not surprise you.

Last year, news broke that Garcelle’s son, Oliver Saunders, would work for Lisa Vanderpump at one of her many restaurants. Of course, many Bravo fans were excited about what this could mean for the future of the 90210. Would Lisa return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Or could Oliver snag a spot among the VPR cast?

For those who were wishing, the latter came true. Sort of. Oliver guest-starred on the series toward the beginning of Season 10. Of course, he’s been washed out by the Scandoval of it all; however, that doesn’t mean his storyline isn’t available to rewatch on Peacock. Ok!? Anyway, when Lala and some of her Pump Rules gals visited Vanderpump à Paris, they were instantly drawn to Ollie Boy. However, after a few spins around the block and discovering he was still in a relationship, the podcast host went in. And if you know Lala, it wasn’t pretty.

Garcelle wants to protect her peace

After watching her son navigate tough terrain on Pump Rules, I can’t imagine Garcelle felt too great about Lisa’s employees. In fact, she unfollowed Lala on Instagram after watching some of the episodes back. During her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, callers asked the actress about her unfollowing spree and if it had anything to do with Lala’s comments about Oliver.

“Yes, and yes,” the RHOBH star said confidently. “I didn’t like her comments with Oliver, and I’ve liked Lala up until that point, so I unfollowed her.”

The Love Me As I Am author said after parting ways with her Bravo colleague online, there was an awkward reunion between the two at a Vanderpump event.

“When we went to Lisa Vanderpump’s gala … we were sitting at the same table as Lala,” she said. When Andy asked if they spoke, Garcelle replied, “We got out,” with a chuckle.

When her WWHL co-guest, Michelle Buteau, chimed, “Protect your peace,” Garcelle seemingly agreed — adding a simple, “Yep.” As far as if she believes the seating was intentional, she couldn’t say for certain.

“Well, you know, I don’t know.”

