Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Joke About Ozempic Use Amid Marriage Struggles

Even though their marital struggles being the talk of the town can’t feel the best, at least Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are standing side-by-side.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been married for nearly 28 years, so when the news of their separation hit the internet, it left all of us gagged. On camera, they seem to have one of the most perfect marriages this franchise has seen. Hardly any arguments and certainly no infidelity (that we know of) — so it only made sense why they were one of the last great Real Housewives couples left standing.

Before the news of the separation broke, fans had been speculating about Kyle for a while. Mainly that she besties with the new girl on the block: Ozempic. Since the new year, she’s leaned up — a ton. She looked great before, by the way, but this new Kyle could surely kick your ass.

Both Kyle and Mo are hot, hot, hot

Many thought Kyle was riding the Ozempy wave — a type 2 diabetic drug suppressing users’ appetite. But Kyle has vehemently denied that allegation. Instead, the reality star has been on an intense gym schedule and also stopped drinking alcohol.

We didn’t see much of Mo before the separation news, but since then, he’s seemingly been a little more active on social media. In a new Instagram post, the Buying Beverly Hills star showed off his new physique in the mirror.

“6 years ago, I was fat and out of shape; the plan is to better every year,” he wrote in the caption. “I need to post this to keep me going.”

Before the haters could get to the comments, Kyle beat them there. “Must be Ozempic,” she wrote alongside a laughing emoticon. Mauricio, keeping up with the joke, replied, “Must be,” with several laughing emojis.

Even though the pair are facing some struggles in their marital life, we’re happy to see the RHOBH OGs prioritizing themselves and their families.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – ARE YOU GLAD TO SEE KYLE AND MO IN GOOD SPIRITS? DO YOU THINK THEY EMBARKED ON THIS FITNESS JOURNEY TOGETHER?