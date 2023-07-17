NeNe Leakes Speaks Out on Whether Kim Zolciak’s Divorce Was Staged

We all know Kim Zolciak’s divorce proceedings with Kroy Biermann were chaotic, and even that’s an understatement. That’s why many fans immediately became suspicious when the divorce was suddenly called off. The drama was palpable until suddenly it was over.

Since then, speculation has abounded over whether the whole situation was just a ploy for Kim and Kroy to garner more attention and get back on TV. The skepticism is somewhat warranted, if only for the unexpected full stop on the divorce.

Now, a fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, NeNe Leakes, has given her two cents about the situation. A pap from TMZ caught NeNe while exiting the airport and the two discussed all things related to the Kim and Kroy divorce.

Is Kim returning to RHOA? NeNe weighs in

The pap initially asked what her thoughts were on Kim and Kroy calling off their divorce. “Oh, nothing,” she said simply. When the pap laughed, she said, “Listen, it’s a marriage, and so we have a lot of highs and lows. So, hopefully, they’re gonna work it out. They have a family.”

While NeNe agreed the divorce “was kinda messy,” she also said, “It makes great TV. But, you know, I wouldn’t personally wanna act like I’m having some issue with my husband … just to get back on TV. I wouldn’t want to do that.” She makes a point — it was a lot for a couple to pretend to go through.

When asked if NeNe thought Kim might reappear on TV, she said, “Oh, I’m sure … she’ll get back on the show, whether she [faked her divorce] or not.” As to whether they’ve had contact, NeNe said, “We’ve talked on the phone. I’ve reached out to her a few times.” And while she reported Kim was very unhappy in the process of divorce, NeNe added, “God is a healer.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta – without Kim, Kroy, and NeNe – continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH NENE? OR DO YOU THINK THE DIVORCE WAS STAGED? DO YOU WANT KIM AND KROY BACK ON TV?