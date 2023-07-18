Andy Cohen Says Mauricio Umansky is “Available”

Since the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had their supposed split revealed, it’s been a hard reality to accept in the Bravoverse. The pair have been married for 27 years and have shown their love and admiration for each other throughout their 12 seasons on reality television.

Just as filming for Season 13 wrapped for RHOBH, a source revealed that Kyle and Mo were separating following a tough season of marriage. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” they said. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Following the news, the couple released a statement from Kyle’s Instagram, admitting to a tough year but denying their divorce. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the statement read. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Bravo fans are trying to determine what this means for the Beverly Hills couple. Are they together? Or are they not together? However, did Andy Cohen just give us our answer?

Andy says that Mo is now “available”

During a press interview with the new Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 cast, Andy joked with newcomer Brynn Whitfield about who the cutest househusband is and might’ve revealed some exclusive tea.

When asked who he thought the hottest husband on the Real Housewives was, the Bravo exec tossed the question to Brynn, who quickly showered Mauricio with love.

“Am I going to get in trouble for saying this?” she asked before saying, “Mauricio.”

It seemed Andy and Brynn could see each other as he responded, “He’s available.” Then when the reporter asked if he agreed, he responded, “He’s pretty handsome.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return to Bravo in November 2023.

