Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Reunite on Podcast

Certain Housewife feuds have gone down in history, either for the pure shock or the wild explosiveness. Among these would certainly rank Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin of Real Housewives of New York fame.

Die-hard fans might recall that Bethenny and Jill were best friends up until RHONY Season 3. Bethenny accused Jill of being jealous of her success. Jill fired back, claiming Bethenny wasn’t at all supportive during Bobby Zarin’s struggles with cancer. Bethenny would tell Jill to “get a life” and stop obsessing over her.

And from there, it seemed it was all over. That might be an oversimplification of everything that went down. But the point is, the two were irreconcilable for years. Until now apparently, with the two speaking on ReWives, Bethenny’s podcast.

Bethenny and Jill’s unexpected reunion

Bethenny first announced the historic reunion on her Instagram where the pair stood together in front of a literal big apple. Bethenny captioned the post writing, “Tonight, Jill and I reunite for the first time one on one since 2010.” Commenters were shocked, one writing, “My sign to buy a Powerball ticket.”

The reunion itself was not terribly explosive, but a rather earnest exploration into a friendship that faded away. Jill explained that she pushed her best friend away because she felt left out when Bethenny began building her empire. “I wanted to have a real make-up,” Jill said. “I couldn’t tell the real truth, the real truth of why I was mad at you.”

The two also agreed that producer ambitions played a role in their split, even citing Andy Cohen. Jill supposed if Bethenny had stayed for Season 4, they might’ve made up. Bethenny said, “We would’ve, but it would’ve gotten dirty, and it would’ve been for the show.” The pair also addressed some of their more major fallouts. It’s worth a listen.

Meanwhile, the rebooted Real Housewives of New York airs – without Bethenny and Jill – Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

