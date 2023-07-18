Brynn Whitfield Shoots Shot at ‘Cutie’ Shep Rose

Brynn Whitfield has done her research before entering the Bravo universe. The Real Housewives of New York City star may have only just made her debut in the reality series, but has significant knowledge about single Bravolebrities, and isn’t afraid to shoot her shot.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, the RHONY star expressed her interest in Southern Charm cast member Shep Rose. Calling him a “cutie,” Brynn said, ” I think Shep’s a cutie. And I feel like I’m a commitment-phobe. He’s a commitment-phobe. So it would be a disaster … It would be a short-term disaster. And Andy (Cohen) told me (he could help.)”

Are you sure you want to go with Shep out of all of the eligible bachelors out there, Brynn? I can recommend 10 other single men on the network for you!

Brynn can definitely do better than Shep!

The RHONY star is single and is definitely ready to mingle. Brynn, you’re from New York! You can do much better than Shep, who hasn’t been known to be the best boyfriend.

The Southern Charm star was previously in a relationship with Taylor Ann Green, and their troubles were heavily documented in the Bravo series, especially in Season 8. In one of the episodes, Shep proceeded to call his then-girlfriend a f*cking idiot after she smashed his egg as part of a game. Yes, it’s as ridiculous as it sounds.

This left fellow cast members and fans equally enraged. Shep’s castmates have also talked about his behavior with Taylor. Austen Kroll previously confessed that he’d seen the star be rude to his ex-girlfriend a few times in the past. He said, “It doesn’t sit well and it shouldn’t sit well with Taylor either.”

During another confessional on the show, Craig Conover also talked about Shep’s behavior and said, “I’m just disappointed. I’ve never seen him talk to Taylor like that … I’ve seen him talk to other people like that but not his girlfriend. It’s just bad.”

Shep and Taylor split in July 2022. What else did we expect to happen? Taylor was clearly unhappy and Shep, you should focus on just playing golf for the time being!

Brynn, if you’re reading this, do you still want to pursue Shep? Don’t say I didn’t warn you! You might as well just focus on your current cheese feud with Erin Lichy.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

