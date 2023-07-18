Gigi Hadid Released After Arrest for Marijuana Possession

Oh good grief. Gigi Hadid, daughter of Yolanda Foster Hadid, has had a bit of bad luck. Of course, that’s all depending on how you look at it. Gigi did get busted but she was in the Cayman Islands. It’s always better for bad things to happen in a tropical environment, in my opinion.

But the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum might have had a carefully worded, firm email for her daughter. Unfortunately, Gigi didn’t pack very well because her girls’ trip was briefly interrupted. No, she isn’t on an international crime spree, she just had some weed in her bag. E! News has the scoop.

The grass isn’t greener in the Caymans …

Gigi had a bit of the green stuff in her luggage and it was clocked by airport officials. She “was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license” and then found herself cuffed in the Caymans. How rude!

Earlier in July, Gigi and a friend headed to paradise, but they were briefly interrupted by the man. Right after Gigi arrived at their destination, on a private plane no less, customs officials reportedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their bags. NOT THE GANJA.

Gigi and her friend were promptly arrested on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” and transported to a Prisoner Detention Center. Well, that does not sound glamorous at all.

The ladies were released on bail but officially charged two days later. During a court appearance, Gigi and her bud, her friend, not the weed, plead guilty. Additionally, they received a fine of $1,000. They will not be facing further charges.

On the bright side, Gigi apparently consumed one almond and chewed it very slowly, so Yolanda can only be so mad.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED GIGI WAS ARRESTED FOR WEED? DO YOU THINK THIS WILL IMPACT HER MODELING CAREER (IT WON’T)?