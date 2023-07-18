New RHONY Star Erin Lichy Has Flirt Agreement with Husband

Real Housewives of New York City newcomer Erin Lichy has a “flirt agreement” with her husband Abraham Lichy. Way to keep your marriage healthy, Erin! Just when you thought the NY ladies couldn’t get anymore interesting, they prove otherwise. I, for one, have never heard of a flirt agreement, but it definitely sounds exciting!

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Erin expressed that the couple mutually agreed on the agreement before stating, “My husband and I have an agreement that going out and flirting a little bit is OK. Like, it’s OK to have silly banter, a little flirtation.”

The interior designer expressed that they were okay with flirting because they are extremely confident in their relationship. Trust me Erin, not many reality stars have said that!

Erin describes signs of a healthy relationship

We love to see a healthy couple on our screens, especially when it comes to reality TV, and Erin and Abe are proving to be worthy enough of adding them to the list. The RHONY star expressed that she and her husband were secure in their relationship.

Erin said, “We feel very secure, he’s my best friend, we love each other deeply, but we’re also very very close, so anything that goes on, we’re talking about it, it’s not like a private thing.”

Talk about being best friends in a marriage? They are already ranking pretty high on my list!

Erin further quipped talking about her husband’s habit of always telling her when “girls give him eyes.” She said, “He’s like, ‘I got a lot of eyes tonight,’ [and] I’m like, ‘Shut up. No, you didn’t.'” We love an honest and self-aware man!

She also hoped Abraham doesn’t get too ahead of him from joining the list of hottest Real Housewives’ husbands. Expressing an incident on similar lines, the reality newbie said, “People are like starting to come up to me and be like, ‘He’s so cute I love him!'”

Erin further teased that her co-star Brynn Whitfield did flirt with Abraham at an anniversary party. No harm in having some healthy fun, right Brynn?

Brynn, for her part, was proud declaring that the New York husbands are the hottest. She said, “Our house husbands are the hottest. All the boys are fire, they make that money, they’re young, they’re fun. I like hanging out with them a little too much.”

While we can’t make that same declaration just yet, we’ll have to wait for the husbands to prove themselves as the hottest in the franchise! Considering the ladies have claimed that already, it shouldn’t be too long!

Catch Real Housewives of New York City every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

