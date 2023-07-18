Ramona Singer Was ‘Total Bitch’ to Sai De Silva, RHONY Newbie Claims

Ramona Singer has been a staple on the Real Housewives of New York City since the show’s start in 2008. She, alongside Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord, and Jill Zarin, gave viewers the first three seasons of what would become one of the franchises’ most legendary cities.

Despite how tough the year before may have been, Ramona, like many other long-standing veteran Housewives, returned season after season. She was likely ready to sign her contract for RHONY Season 14 until Bravo and NBCUniversal shut the whole thing down.

Following a year full of racial allegations made by Eboni K. Williams toward Ramona, it was clear Bravo didn’t want to fire Ramona from the series. Instead, they decided to recast the Real Housewives of New York City’s flagship show while continuing to pursue other projects with the OG NY women.

Once the official cast of Season 14 was announced, many viewers had mixed reactions. Some jumped for joy, while others hoped the show would return to its true form. One thing that’s certain is that the new ladies were ready for their flowers. However, some aren’t passing them out that easily.

RHONY newbie Sai says Ramona was a “bitch” to her

After the premiere of Season 14, the Real Housewives of New York gathered together on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When asked if they could name one New York alum who has been a “total bitch” to them, content creator Sai De Silva quickly raised her paddle.

“Ramona was a total bitch to me at Art Basel,” she said. “I introduced myself,” before Andy cut her off, adding, “Oh, boy, that didn’t go well.”

“She treated me like a big — like, not a good fan,” she continued. “Then, after that, I proceeded to say, ‘Oh, I just wanted to introduce myself. I’m on the reboot, the new era.’”

“‘Honey, good luck. You’re gonna need it,’” Ramona allegedly replied.

Ramona hasn’t kept her feelings about the reboot to herself. In November 2022, she wished the new cast good luck but hoped they didn’t try to copy her.

“I have no idea about the new cast,” she said at the time. “I don’t even know who they are yet. I love Bravo. I just hope they are as good as Luann, Sonja, and I were, you know, just as good as the original cast.” Continuing on, she followed it up by adding she wouldn’t be giving them advice, at least not for free.

“If they want to hire me as a consultant. Hire me as a consultant, and then I will show you exactly what to do so you an be an icon like me,” she said.

