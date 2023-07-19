RHONY Newbies Already Like Sisters After Filming Season 14

With the new era of Real Housewives of New York City came cast members who are equally fun and shady. The reboot premiered on Sunday, July 16, and brought a newfound freshness and authenticity to the Housewives franchise.

Contrary to predictions from those pining for the RHONY OGs, the new season received a lot of love. I mean, ladies fighting over cheese? I’ll take it any day, especially over the most toxic feuds that are currently going on the Real Housewives universe. And it looks like the ladies have had fun shooting the first season as newcomers.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Ubah Hassan revealed that while the ladies fought a lot, yelling and screaming, they also formed a sibling-like relationship over the course of the season. And that is what we’ve been missing from the Housewives for the longest time!

RHONY Season 14 overcame pessimistic fan opinions

When Bravo announced the reboot of the iconic RHONY with a brand new cast list, fans quickly turned to social media to slam the network. They weren’t very responsive to the change. But the new ladies wooed audiences with their wit, charm and shade, making their way into the Housewives world with a lot of love.

Jessel Taank told US Weekly about the “magic sauce” that made the premiere successful – that all of the cast members are so different and everyone has an opinion. Fellow castmate Erin Lichy echoed Jessel’s statement, weighing in on all the ladies speaking their own minds.

Erin explained, “We all bond over being strong women, honestly. We all are very opinionated and we are not afraid to say what we think.” She also stressed on the group keeping humor close, and having constant banter.

Jenna Lyons, for her part, opened up about bringing in more LGBTQ visibility on the show. She said, “There really isn’t a lot of gay representation on TV, outside of Ellen (DeGeneres) and Rachel Maddow. I wanted to connect with people [and] have them care about who I am and my business.” Jenna, you might actually be my favorite!

Rather than a constant blame game, scandals, allegations, rumors, and a dry show, we’d prefer ladies who bring the fun and the charm of what the Housewives franchise used to be decades ago.

Now the RHONY reboot has proven to be successful, I think it’s time Andy Cohen takes a hard look in the mirror and takes a call on other potential Housewives reboots. It’s definitely worth putting some OGs on the chopping block and bringing in some fresh faces.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

