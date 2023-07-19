Terry Dubrow Gives Ozempic Warning After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12, 2023. The celebrity died from cardiac arrest as a result of “small bowel obstruction.” Ultimately, the medical examiner’s office ruled that she had died of natural causes.

But how did the small bowel obstruction come about? And were there more elements at play here?

Well, top plastic surgeon, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Terry Dubrow has a theory that would explain all the medical facets of Lisa Marie’s passing.

Terry shares a theory about Ozempic use and bariatric surgery

TMZ caught up with Heather Dubrow’s husband after he had taken some time to study Lisa Marie’s autopsy report.

He started off by explaining that the Hollywood icon had had the most extreme form of bariatric surgery in which part of the small intestines are disconnected. The result is that the body absorbs less food, and therefore lowers the caloric intake.

However, a side effect of such a surgery is the formation of scar tissue. Terry explained that extensive scar tissue can lead to small bowel obstruction, or even strangulation of the tissue in more extreme cases. The doctor said that in Lisa Marie’s case, 30 feet of her small intestines “were already dead” by the time she went to the hospital.

Terry then presented his theory that Ozempic use can exacerbate the situation and lead to more dire outcomes.

“Most patients who have had previous bariatric bypass surgery, they lose a lot of weight, but not enough. So a lot of them, particularly in Hollywood, are on the Ozempic type drugs. Recent studies have shown that if you’re on Ozempic type drugs, they can slow down your intestines. they can predispose you to intestinal obstruction,” Terry revealed.

He continued, “and there may be the perfect unfortunate storm of previous surgery with intestinal scarring, opioid use, where you can’t tell that you’re that sick, and further slowing of the intestines by the use of these miracle weight loss drugs.”

Terry made sure to state that he does not know if Lisa Marie was taking Ozempic. But further toxicology reports would enlighten the situation.

Shockingly, three of Terry’s patients, all Ozempic users, are currently in the hospital. They are suffering from various degrees of intestinal and pancreatitis, “just from the use of Ozempic.” None of them were bariatric surgery patients.

It’s a stark theory that the medical community may look into further. Many Bravolebrities take the drug for weight loss purposes. To the point that Andy Cohen joked about casting a Real Housewives of Ozempic series.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TERRY’S THEORY ABOUT BARIATRIC SURGERY AND OZEMPIC USE? WOULD YOU USE OZEMPIC FOR WEIGHT LOSS? WHAT IS YOUR OPINION OF THOSE THAT DO USE IT?