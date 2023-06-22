Andy Cohen Jokes That ‘Real Housewives of Ozempic’ Is ‘Already Airing’

Ozempic use is the trending weight loss method among celebrities these days. And as many stars as there are that confirmed consuming the semaglutide, its use is probably more widespread than that.

As such, any Real Housewives that have lost a bit of weight are put on the spot to confirm or deny ozempic use. Kyle Richards has had to deny it three times now, Judas style. Perhaps she really is just a gym rat. But for others, it’s far too easy to grab a dose of the highly favored weight loss drug and get on with it.

Bravo’s executive producer Andy Cohen has commented on ozempic use among his cast members. It’s become a long-running joke now. And just recently, Andy was able to riff on it again with TV writer Gary Janetti.

How many Bravolebrities use ozempic?

“This summer on Bravo, The Real Housewives of Ozempic,” Gary wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week. Clearly, a dig on the widespread use of the FDA approved weight-loss drug among Bravolebrities.

“It’s already airing,” Andy posed in response.

Dolores Catania has been the most enthusiastic advocate of late. She showed up to the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion noticeably slimmer, and raved about the results. This may be a repeat occurrence in the reality TV world.

As far back as September, Andy joked about the unknowns of long-term ozempic use. Or even the consequences of coming off it once the weight loss is concluded.

“Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic?” Andy tweeted at the time.

Indeed, it’s worth a chuckle to consider casting a bunch of ozempic users and see what happens in the long run. Though, as Andy said, it’s already happening. And there’s a confirmation that more Real Housewives use it than we realize.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO ANDY’S COMMENT? WHICH HOUSEWIVES DO YOU THINK ARE USING OZEMPIC? ARE YOU INTERESTED IN THE IDEA OF REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OZEMPIC?