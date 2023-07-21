90 Day Fiancé: All of Season 4’s Bombshell Moments

90 Day Fiancé Season 4 remains one of the most iconic franchise seasons of all time due to the all-star cast and their unparalleled drama. Anfisa Arkhipchenko stole the show for many viewers with her chaotic romance with Jorge Nava. However, other cast members like Nicole Nafizer managed to secure many bombshell moments for 90 Day Fiancé Season 4.

Nicole Nafziger’s PDA Meltdown

TLC/YouTube

Nicole made her franchise debut during 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 alongside her equally iconic franchise partner Azan Tefou. Nicole traveled to Morocco to be with her fiancé Azan, though their relationship faced challenges from the start. In addition to cultural differences and financial struggles, Nicole and Azan struggled with being very incompatable people.

For one, Azan notoriously admitted to only being around “55%” attracted to Nicole upon meeting his plus-sized partner in person. Meanwhile, Nicole refused to adapt to conservative Morocco upon her visit. The Florida single mother became hysterical when Azan denied her PDA. This led to a chaotic franchise fight that started off the messy saga of Azan and Nicole.

Anfisa’s Gold-Digger Announcement

90 Day Fiancé Season 4 wouldn’t have been the same without the drama between Anfisa and Jorge, one of the most explosive franchise pairs of all time. Anfisa and Jorge didn’t marry for love, as Russian woman Anfisa bluntly stated she married Jorge for his money, while the American man was after her for her looks. This led to them clashing many times, while Anfisa had many freak outs and instances of physical violence.

The fact that Anfisa told Jorge, without any hesitation, that she was only with him for his money and what he could buy her has since become an infamous moment in the franchise. However, she also turned the tables by telling him, “if I was ugly and fat, would you be dating me?” Though Jorge did not like how Anfisa spoke to him, she voiced the truth about the transactional nature of their marriage. Their incompatibility would then lead to seasons of drama and explosive fights leading to their divorce.

Lowo Lies About Everything

Olulowo “Lowo” Shodipe and Narkyia Lathan are a very under-the-radar 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple, as they didn’t even bother to show up for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 reunion. However, they still added some shocking scenes of lies, intrigue, and betrayal to their season. American woman Narkyia was in for a lot of grief when she fell for Lowo online, as it was gradually revealed that he lied about everything.

What exactly did Lowo lie about? The Nigerian man falsified where he lived, as well as lying about the mother of his son being dead. This led to worries that he was a romance scammer who wanted money, though this wasn’t the case. Narkyia memorably tracked down and confronted Lowo after he begged her to get his documents for him. However, the couple actually got married and now live together in the US with their daughter.

Alla Admits She Doesn’t Love Matt

Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan were one of the least dramatic and more likable couples of 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. Furthermore, they have gone on to form a happy blended family and have two kids of their own. However, their season was not without drama. Alla and Matt memorably connected again after they met online, married other people, fell out of touch, and then divorced their partners. They found their way back to each other due to love. However, this love was called into question.

Shortly before tying the knot, Ukrainian mom Alla admitted to American Matt that she didn’t love him. Her revelation did not go over well with Matt’s friends and family. Meanwhile, it seemed certain that Matt was making a mistake by marrying someone who didn’t love him. However, Alla shockingly developed love for Matt as their relationship progressed over the years. They are now very much in love after their 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 scandal.

Pedro Vs. The Everett Family

TLC/Instagram

Last but certainly not least, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno brought drama to 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. The Family Chantel stars made their franchise debut and introduced their chaotic families. Chantel’s family, led by parents Karen and Thomas Everett, notoriously did not trust her Dominican Republic native husband Pedro.

Chantel’s parents were ridiculously suspicious of Pedro during 90 Day Fiancé Season 4. They played the villain role to an almost comical degree, as they notoriously accused him of “harvesting the American dollar.” This was only a taste of the drama that would continue between Chantel, Pedro, and both of their families in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

