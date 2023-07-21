Larsa Pippen Packs on PDA With Marcus Jordan

If we were to make a list of the strangest Real Housewives relationships, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan would have to be nearing the top. While Larsa most certainly has a thing for athletes, nobody could’ve seen this pair coming.

It was one thing when they were first going out, but with how drastically serious the pair has become, many are left raising eyebrows and scratching their heads. But hey, the two seem happy together, so good for them.

As Real Housewives of Miami fans, what we can hope for most out of this relationship is some drama to end up on the show. And with just how serious the pair is becoming, some family drama seems all too likely. The two can hardly keep away from each other after all.

Larsa and Marcus’ PDA at DJ Khaled’s tournament

Larsa and Marcus’ most recent public outing was in Miami. The pair attended DJ Khaled’s inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic on Thursday, July 20. Marcus competed in the classic while Larsa was there to give her full support. And support is exactly what she gave.

The two posted many pictures to their respective Instagram stories, but especially notable was how handsy the pair was with each other. Larsa’s Instagram story featured her arms wrapped around Marcus’ neck as he had his hand on the small of her back. Larsa even lifted a foot in the air to punctuate the little hold.

On Marcus’ Instagram, meanwhile, he reposted various shots and videos Larsa had taken. One video showcased the two getting very comfortable next to each other in a golf cart. Another snapshot simply saw the pair holding hands. We knew the two were getting serious, but it seems they just can’t keep their hands off each other.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return in late 2023 on Bravo.

