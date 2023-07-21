RHONY Newbie Jessel Taank Hosts Another Premiere Party, Minus the Vomit

All’s well that ends well! Real Housewives of New York newcomer Jessel Taank definitely made her presence known at the show’s premiere party at the Rainbow Room last week. Eyewitnesses claimed that she threw up soon after her arrival with fellow castmates at the venue. Hard day, Jessel!

It looks like she’s redeemed both her health and her public image, as she hosted her own party two days after the RHONY Season 14 premiere. This time around, there was reportedly no puking whatsoever and the reality star was looking in a much better shape.

Vomit or not, we definitely live for some South Asian representation on the Real Housewives franchise.

Jessel Taank hosts a party as lavish as the RHONY premiere bash

Jessel is here to prove she’s much more than her puking incident. While the RHONY premiere party was certainly lavish and graced by many celebrities, the newcomer hosted her own equally stylish “reboot bash” at Priyanka Chopra’s Indian restaurant Sona, according to Page Six.

The party was to celebrate Jessel being the first Real Housewife of South Asian descent to grace the franchise. This feat is definitely worth a celebration! Looks like the network finally heard fans’ desperate calls of making the franchise more diverse.

In her speech, the RHONY newbie addressed her role on the show and said, “Everyone asked me, ‘Why ‘Real Housewives’?’ There’s flipping tables and cursing and pulling women’s hair, and it’s inherently not who I am.”

Jessel further said, “I took this opportunity because I wanted to represent a culture that is largely underrepresented.” The reboot RHONY cast, one by one, is definitely proving their worth. It is safe to say the network has done a good job with casting!

No incident goes unnoticed and fans will definitely remember Jessel’s puking for a long time. However, what was initially speculated as alcohol-induced vomit was actually a “stomach bug” issue that the newbie clarified later.

Jessel was definitely in her highest spirits at her own party compared to the show’s premiere bash At her own party, she was accompanied by her husband Pavit Randhawa and castmates Ubah Hassan and Sai De Silva.

Fellow cast members Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, and Brynn Whitfield were nowhere to be seen. Catch the new season of RHONY every Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo.

