Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Got Paid Nothing for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 1

More and more reality stars are spilling the tea about what goes on behind the scenes.

The current strike in Hollywood has recently allowed some reality stars to think long and hard about the negotiations of their previous contracts. Bethenny Frankel has led the pack, urging active entertainers to stop filming until they have a fair contract. She spoke about how she’s generated millions for a company that pays her nothing in return for using it today.

“It’s complete and total bullsh*t. It just occurred to me everyone is talking about actors, and we don’t get paid sh*t,” she said. Reality stars should “not be shooting until they get paid residuals for all the other episodes that they’ve ever done, or those episodes should be taken down.”

Vicki says she made $0 Season 1 of RHOC

@Vickigunvalson commenting on @BethennyFrankel’s Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the Real Housewives of Orange County, completely agreed with the former Bravo star and even revealed she made $0 her first year.

In response to Bethenny calling out streamers and other networks for not paying their reality stars residuals, Vicki co-signed.

“Totally agree! We should be getting residuals for all the times they have used our footage. I got paid $0 season 1.”

Although the Real Housewives franchise was far from what it is today back then, it’s hard to understand why Bravo couldn’t cut them at least a little check. Zero dollars? I guess they try and make up for it today by offering hefty salaries — especially for more established Housewives.

However, it’s understandable why people like Vicki, Bethenny, and NeNe Leakes would want fair residuals for people streaming their previous seasons on Peacock. And let’s face it, most of their shows’ best seasons are because of them. I’d want my flowers, too.

Vicki returns temporarily to Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesday, July 26, at 8/7c on Bravo.

