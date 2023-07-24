Brandan and Mary Share First Kiss on 90 Day Fiancé

After obsessing over one another – and not always in a good way – 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Brandan and Mary finally met each other and shared a kiss! Brandan visited his significant other in her hometown of Philippines and the duo had a happy union.

If being on FaceTime 24 hours a day wasn’t enough, they get to spend another 90 days in each other’s physical presence. I’m all for a committed relationship, but this couple are giving me all the red flags there is when it is about being together.

In an exclusive clip from this week’s episode, which airs on Monday, July 24, 2023, the duo meet each other face-to-face. As soon as Brendan arrived at the airport, the 90 Day Fiancé couple hugged each other in an emotional moment, which I am sure won’t last too long if their obsession continues. Hopefully they can work their way through that.

How far will obsession take Brandan and Mary?

It is understandable for a couple to spend most of their time talking to each other when in a new relationship, but Brandan and Mary have just taken it too far. From sleeping and pooping together while on FaceTime to dealing with trust issues, the two aren’t showing signs of a mature relationship.

If they think meeting each other will solve their issues, they are in for a serious reality check. For now, an emotional meet-up with background music in this week’s clip has left me wondering if it’s only going to get worse from here.

In a confessional on Season 5 of the show, Mary talked about meeting her partner and said, “When I finally see Brandan I’m overwhelmed with emotions. Like, butterflies in my stomach. So, even though my grandfather and my brother told me that I’m not allowed to kiss him, I don’t care about it anymore because I want to and I need to.”

Mary keeps stressing on the fact that Brandan was her first kiss, which wouldn’t have sounded cringe if we didn’t know their relationship. Her partner, however, assured everyone that she is a good kisser. He further said, “Finally being together, it’s like fireworks in my body.”

Their extremely jealousy has cost them both meaningful aspects of their lives. It led to Mary dropping out of college and Brandan losing his job. In last week’s episode, Mary was extremely jealous and frustrated at the thought of her partner sitting beside another girl on the flight. She has previously been with Brandon even when he visited a female dentist.

If this doesn’t give you creepy vibes, I don’t know what does! I’m not too optimistic about them working out, but who knows? Catch the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Monday at 9/8c on TLC.

