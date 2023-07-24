Jill Zarin Blames ‘Spite’ for Not Being Asked to Film RHUGT: RHONY Legacy

It seems like more and more Housewives are speaking out against Bravo, and this time it’s Jill Zarin.

When Andy Cohen announced the plans for the Real Housewives of New York City, fans were ecstatic they’d still be able to see the OG RHONY stars on TV. As negotiations started, we heard Luann de Lesseps would appear alongside Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley. Additionally, the cast would feature Jill from Seasons 1 through 4.

However, RHONY: Legacy never happened because the network couldn’t reach an agreement with some of the stars. The streets say Jill held it up, but Jill is telling people NOT to point the finger at her. To make up for it, Peacock sent what was supposed to be the Legacy cast (minus Jill) to St. Barts for an Ultimate Girls Trip. On Bethenny Frankel’s ReWives podcast, the reality star shared more about being excluded — and even added she felt the network was punishing her.

Is Jill on Bravo timeout?

When Bethenny asked Jill if she believed it was “punitive” she wasn’t invited to film the Legacy girl’s trip, Jill said she did.

“Yes, 100% punitive,” Jill said. “I felt that I gave the idea,” she continued. “I told people … it should be just a week, and we should just have a good time. And it is what it is, and then they did [the RHUGT trip], and they didn’t invite me, and I definitely know it was for spite. Because I said no [in negotiations], they were mad at me.”

Jill told Bethenny that her idea was to film the show as a special rather than an entire season. She mentioned it to Luann, who relayed it to Andy. “It’s ridiculous. We all have different lives; we’re all in different places, [and] we all live in different cities. It’s not realistic for us to be in one place,” she said.

“And then [Luann] took it to Andy, cause Andy told me Luann told him that idea,” she finished.

