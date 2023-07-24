Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 4 Recap: Nurse Luann de Lesseps Embraces Benton’s Testicle Festival

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake is the ultimate cure to the Sunday Scaries. The 30-minute show that centers around the wonderful wackiness of Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps is just reality TV gold. I could watch Sonjarita and Lu transform the entire country with their particular je ne sais quoi.

The latest episode of Welcome to Crappie Lake showcased the charm of Benton while giving credit to the Real Housewives of New York stars’ efforts to improve the town. Plus, there was an entire festival centered around competitively eating animal testicles, so the jokes wrote themselves. Here are three main takeaways from the latest episode, “The Belles of the Balls.”

Nurse Lu is on the case

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

The ladies kicked off the episode with the first of their Friday night Crappie Hours. The two indulged in some retail therapy to set up a cozy space in the grassy space outside of the Benton Motel to bring townspeople together. While they tried their best to help set up, but ultimately left it up to the motel owners to finish the job. “He’s always trying to put us to work,” Sonja told Lu as the duo escaped clean-up duty. Hey, their effort was there and Luann didn’t expect she’d have to channel her past life as a nurse that day.

While setting up Crappie Hour, the motel owner ripped off his toenail when opening a door. Sonja squeamishly ran away from the spewing blood while Lu shot into action. We’ve rarely gotten to see Lu use her experience in nursing, so this was thrilling. It was even more on-brand when Luann made Sonja Google the proper steps to tending to a broken toenail. Sonja mentioned at one point that it could be trimmed down if needed. “Well the nail is trimmed now,” Luann said coldly since the man’s entire toenail was buried into the carpet that is “like 30 years old,” according to Sonja.

Nurse Lu made an appearance later on in the episode during another round of Benton Follies auditions. A contortionist on stage got “stuck” in a trick and almost dislocated his shoulder. “So we need to get you an ambulance,” Sonja said matter-of-factly. Lu, on the other hand, helped to pull the man’s arm back into place. It’s so thrilling to see the Countess get so hands-on, especially in a place that couldn’t be further from her comfort zone.

The festival of testicles

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

The ladies were not going to miss Benton’s must-see event of the summer while they were in town — the Testicle Festival. It’s a gathering where people competitively eat cow testicles and celebrate the unusual delicacy. They showed up in white gowns, both apprehensive and excited to learn. Luann wasted no time trying the different fried testicles, but Sonja refused to indulge. “At this point, Luann will eat any balls,” Sonja said about Luann’s lack of male company in weeks. Lu kept some travel mouthwash on her person to avoid getting “testicle breath” from the food. I’m loving this carefree era of the Countess.

Lu and Sonja did both participate in the Undie 300. They had to put tighty whities on over their dresses and race each other on giant exercise balls. It was as outrageous as it sounds. “The last underwear left at my house were Harry Dubin’s boxers,” Sonja said during a confessional. “I haven’t seen tighty whities in 25 years.” Sonjarita ended up winning a banana trophy for coming in first during the race. Don’t worry — she made sure to “promise” to the camera that she didn’t “use” it. Take that how you will.

The booming Benton Follies

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

Sonja was much more invested in the Benton Follies than the balls’ festivals during the episode. She went around town to pass out t-shirts for people to wear as free advertisements for the variety show. Somehow, the t-shirts reminded her of her infamous interns. “Everyone complains I don’t play my interns. They don’t want to be paid,” she said matter-of-factly. Oh Sonja with a Sexy J, there’s truly no one like you.

The episode ended with another round of auditions that was much more successful than the first. Well, aside from the contortionist incident. The ladies saw tons of acts — dancers, live musicians, gymnasts, and even a blind comedian. They wanted to include everyone in the upcoming Benton Follies, but theater director Bill made it clear they would need to make cuts in the future. Have I mentioned how soothing this low-stakes reality TV drama is to my soul? Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake forever.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake continues Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

