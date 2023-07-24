Marcus Jordan Will Let Larsa Pippen Go Through His Phone

I didn’t know going through your lover’s phone was still a thing when we were hovering around 50, but here we are. Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are teaching us something new every day!

Real Housewives of Miami is coming back and it’s bringing the Love of the Century with it. Larsa and Marcus are hot and heavy and ready to show the world. But do they trust each other? Um, not if Larsa is rifling through his phone.

Larsa’s toxic trait

Marcus and Larsa, or Larcus hopped over to their podcast to talk about their favorite subject, themselves. On an episode of Separation Anxiety, they discussed how old habits die hard.

According to Larsa, “one of my really good friends back in the day” told her to go through her boyfriend’s phone. Or date someone you trust, either one really. Larsa explained remaining in a high school mentality. “I feel like if you really want to know what someone’s about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone.”

She added, “It’s a toxic trait… I’m not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone].” Back in my day we called that DEFLECTION.

Instead of not reducing herself to petty activities, Larsa said, “I want to go through your phone, I want to see what you’re about because people show you a version of them, but not their entire thing and I like to know what I signed up for.”

But Marcus thinks it’s a “dangerous game.” “You gotta be ready for anything and everything at that point,” he shared. Larsa wasn’t having it. “But look, I feel like if you want to be in a relationship, you have to be honest and open with people and like a lot of times, people don’t like that honesty,” she responded.

I’ll take burner phones for $500, Alex! Marcus tried the reasonable approach. “I feel like in previous relationships too. My exes or whatever have wanted to go through my phone and so maybe that’s what’s turned me off of trying to go through somebody else’s phone because I feel like, you know, you’re either with me or you’re not. You know what I’m saying?”

To trust or not to trust …

And Larsa STILL wasn’t having it. “I’m with you, I just want to see your phone,” she said. So Larsa clearly either has a problem with Marcus or herself. Marcus revealed he’s been reduced to having the same passcode. “I mean, look, we got the same passcode on our phones… But I think you know, I’m not afraid for you to go through my phone,” he admitted.

Apparently he doesn’t go through her devices. “Maybe one of these days, I’ll go to your phone. I’m going to go through that OnlyFans and see what popping on there,” Marcus quipped.

“As you should, I’m very transparent and open with my life,” Larsa replied. Wow, these two are a real piece of work. Stay tuned, RHOM will return later this year.

