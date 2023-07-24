Monique Samuels’ Estranged Husband Chris Shows off Weight Loss Amid Divorce

Talk about showing her what she’s missing. Chris Samuels recently revealed the results of his arduous weight-loss journey. It’s not clear whether the former NFL player’s attempt to lose weight started because of Chris’ divorce from Monique Samuels. But the break up seems to be a motivating factor for sure.

Recent social media activity, including photos and a video shared to Instagram, show the Real Housewives of Potomac alum’s noticeably slimmer physique. His weight loss was celebrated by fans, and in turn, the former NFL player answered questions from Instagram followers.

Fans are praising Chris’ success

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” Chris wrote on May 28 to caption a series of photos at tropical resort. In the photos, he is standing on a bridge with palm trees and an ocean visible in the background.

“What did you cut out to lose weight?” one follower asked.

“Beef, chicken, [and] pork,” Chris responded. He has been supplementing his diet with “fish” instead.

The former RHOP star also posted a video of his arm day at the gym. He captioned the clip, “keep pushing!!!” One follower told him he “looks like a totally different person.”

“The revenge body is ACTIVATED,” one supporter wrote.

“Chris won’t be single for too long,” a second posted.

In another social media post from May 17, Chris is seen with his 8-year-old daughter, Milani. His significant weight loss is very apparent in this photo.

“Long overdue! Date with the princess. She’s beautiful inside and outside. So blessed to have her,” he captioned the image.

Again, fans jumped to praise the Love and Marriage: DC star. One person wrote, “I swear you look 10 years younger!!!! What ever you are doing it’s blessing you!”

“OMG Chris you look 20 years younger! Keep up the Great work,” another added.

Finally, a supporter cheered him on by writing, “Awww love this!! Chris you look good congrats on your weight loss journey!”

Monique filed for divorce in April after eleven years of marriage. Their relationship was featured during four seasons on the Real Housewives of Potomac.

