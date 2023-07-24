Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Hit With New York City State Tax Warrant

It seems like Tori Spelling just can’t catch a break. The Beverly Hills 90210 actress’ marriage to Dean McDermott is reportedly in trouble. Dean posted an announcement on his Instagram in June 2023 to share that he was divorcing Tori. To add to the general confusion, he deleted the post within a mere 24 hours of posting it.

Tori and her five children have been staying in a motel. The rate is a fiscally responsible $83 per night. Now Tori and Dean are facing another financial worry. In Touch has the details.

No money, more problems

Dean and Tori were slapped with a New York City state tax warrant for $324. The warrant was filed on April 20, 2022. And that is just the tip of this financial dumpster fire.

The couple previously racked up a state tax lien in 2018 for $31,091. They also faced a federal tax lien for $184,390 and a judgment lien for $17,730 in 2017. Add to that a 2016 state tax lien for $259,108 and a federal tax lien for $707,487.

And in 2020, Tori previously had cash from her bank account seized to satisfy a debt to American Express. She owed the company a staggering $88,731.25.

Meanwhile, Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, is ultra-wealthy. She is worth a head-spinning $600 million. And while Tori is dealing with financial problems and marriage issues, Candy has been jet-setting with her friend, Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg.

Candy has allegedly stopped financially helping Tori. Tori’s father, Aaron Spelling, left his daughter $800,000 after his death. Which was a paltry sum considering how wealthy he was.

It seems like Tori’s marital and financial issues just keep rolling on. Wash, rinse, repeat.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT TORI AND DEAN WERE HIT WITH A TAX WARRANT? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE TORI BACK ON TV?