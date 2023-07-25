Heather Dubrow Buys Beverly Hills Mansion

Building their portfolio. Heather Dubrow and husband Terry are expanding their property portfolio, and the scope of their influence. It’s not enough just to live in one exclusive zip code, darling. Beverly Hills, welcome the Dubrows.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star made headlines when she and her husband bought an idyllic property to build her dream mansion. Every detail was adhered to. And Heather loved walking her castmates through just to relish in their shock and awe. None of these ladies live in hovels either.

So it was surprising to hear that the Dubrows decided to sell that mansion on the hill. For a cool $55 million of course. And where they were to land next remained a mystery, however they do maintain an estate in Orange County. One thing is true, money does allow for a capricious lifestyle.

The purchase will not affect Heather’s participation on RHOC

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple bought a 9,000 sq. foot Beverly Hills mansion connected to old Hollywood. The 8.2 acre property belonged to filmmaker Dino De Laurentiis.

But that’s not all. It’s only the most recent purchase. The Dubrows also closed on a Roberto Cavalli-designed penthouse in 2022.

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman managed the sale for the couple. Heather and Terry were able to purchase the estate for $16.1 million, though the asking price was $37.5 million.

“Yes, we did!” Heather confirmed the purchase. “It’s so exciting! We tried to buy five or six properties all over Cabo, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Palm Springs and the universe landed us here, at the most iconic, Hollywood estate.”

Plans are underway to renovate the iconic property, in Fancy Pants style of course. It will take an estimated three years to complete the work.

As for comments as to how this will affect Heather’s casting on the Real Housewives of Orange County, the reality TV star says there will be no change.

“I’m a New Yorker, transplanted to L.A., dragged down to Orange County,” she joked. “I’m just trying to migrate home … I’m gonna end up on New York Housewives.”

Real Housewives of Orange County, which Heather is still a member of, continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HEATHER’S NEW PURCHASE? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL MOVE TO BEVERLY HILLS FULL TIME? WILL SHE HAVE TO JOIN RHOBH?