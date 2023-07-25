Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Friends Think Reconciliation Will Be ‘Short-Lived’

Gosh, you don’t say. Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s friends are basically calling the ball on the end of their relationship. And honestly, what are we waiting for exactly?

It would be nice if the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums could overcome their major problems and move on, but Kim must not be asking, believing, or receiving enough. This has become the saga that never ends. But I think we all know how it’s going to turn out. Not only us, but Kim and Kroy’s friends do too. Us Weekly has the scoop.

Kim and Kroy have an “uphill battle”

Insiders close to Kim and Kroy aren’t convinced these two will go the distance. Despite calling off Divorce Wars 2023, all signs point to “probably not” regarding the outcome of togetherness.

A source said, “They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle.” Well of course it is. Kim and Kroy are all but financially ruined.

The spy shared, “Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived.” And so does everyone else, so it’s nice we can all agree on at least one thing. Unfortunately, Kim and Kroy have a myriad of issues to wade through and neither appear to be good swimmers. So far no one seems to have a job yet and some major bills need to be paid.

Kimbo and Kroy also hit a speedbump when police body cam footage was released from some of their fights. Kroy doesn’t appreciate Kim tagging him with a brain injury and Kim isn’t pleased about the gambling allegations. “There’s a lot of s–t-talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably,” the source added.

So they are still talking smack and ensconced in the same home with four little kids. Since Kim and Kroy are trying to work it out “for the children,” you might think they obtained professional assistance with their reconciliation. You would be wrong. The couple is currently relying on guidance from the Lord to fix their marriage. “They are also not seeking counseling,” the friend admitted.

Just another day in the life of Kim and Kroy. On the bright side, it’s Tuesday and we haven’t seen any new court cases for them this week. Yet.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHEN DO YOU THINK KIM AND KROY WILL CALL IT QUITS? ARE THEY ADDICTED TO DRAMA?