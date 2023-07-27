Emily Simpson Opens Up About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Emily Simpson was hesitant to admit Ozempic use at first. The Real Housewives of Orange County star courted controversy recently when she shared photos of her weight loss results on Instagram.

Emily claimed diet and exercise were the sole contributors to her health journey. But shortly thereafter, she admitted to using Ozempic. Now, the RHOC favorite is coming clean and giving all the deets on her dieting journey.

Emily’s physician suggested Ozempic

“We finished filming in November [2022] and I remember we filmed the title cards and our showrunner sent a photo of me that he took with his cell phone. And honestly, I didn’t even recognize myself,” Emily told Us Weekly of her motivation to start losing weight.

“I was like, ‘Who is that?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s me,’ I really neglected myself those four months that we were filming. I ate too much, drank too much, didn’t go to the gym, didn’t work out and I felt really down, really depressed, really dark when we finished filming,” she added.

This echoes a similar sentiment of self-neglect from Gina Kirschenheiter. Though Gina tended to lose interest in eating during filming.

Emily’s doctor took blood and did a full workup. It was during this visit that her physician suggested a medication in the semaglutide family.

“At that time I didn’t even know what Ozempic was honestly,” Emily said of the introduction to the lauded. “The doctor was just like, ‘Oh, there’s this new weight loss drug and it’s just been FDA approved and it’s great. I think it would really help you lose some weight and you’ll feel better and you’ll be able to get working out again and feeling more like yourself.’ And I was like, ‘OK, sounds great.’ Anyway, I did that in December. It was great for my diet. It really just kickstarted me into eating better and eating healthier ’cause it makes you feel like crap ’cause nothing tastes good.”

But Emily’s weight loss wasn’t without effort as well. She trained and watched her caloric intake. She also stressed that she was only on Ozempic for a short period of time. “I cut out a lot of things and I go to the gym seven days a week and work out. I work out like I’m training for a fitness competition. … That’s kind of the whole story,” she said.

Don’t just credit the Ozempic …

“The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic.’ And it’s like, yes, I did use that nine months ago or however many months ago it was, but I don’t like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. I don’t care if you say that all you want, but at least gimme credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my butt in the gym every single day.”

Emily recalled that the side effects of Ozempic left her unable to take care of her three children properly. But she was able to use plastic surgery as a weight loss option as well.

“It was very motivating when I started to notice that I was eating better and I’d lost a little weight and then the liposuction [in my arms] was helpful,” Emily explained. “It was a good kickstart for me, but it was very difficult for me to function. I have three small children, so I couldn’t feel like that all the time. I can’t constantly feel nauseous. So it was very short-lived, but it was very effective.”

Clearly, in Orange County, the resources are there for weight loss. And it’s just a matter of choosing the right method for your body and lifestyle. Anyways, Emily looks and feels fantastic these days.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays 8/7c on Bravo.

