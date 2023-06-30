Emily Simpson Offers Diet Tips After Admitting Ozempic Use

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has many things. She has a lovely family. Emily has a job on a Bravo show and no one knows how she keeps it. And seemingly, Emily has a good amount of audacity.

Like many Bravolebrities, Emily has been on a weight loss journey. She’s always been very open with her struggles and shared them while cameras rolled. Others experienced similar issues and then came … Ozempic. The diabetes drug became a hot take in the entertainment industry when it came to losing weight. Some admitted to using it and some didn’t.

Emily found herself on the latter team when she had a noticeable change in her figure. At first she denied traveling to the Land of Oz and finally copped to getting the shot. Recently, she also admitted to having a bit of lipo to help obtain her goal. But all of that expensive stuff she does won’t stop her from telling her fans what to eat.

Just skip the chips

via @rhoc_emilysimpson Instagram Story

If you can’t afford the fancy way to a thin frame, try following Emily’s advice. Or maybe take diet advice from a proper source. Who isn’t Emily. She shared an unsolicited tip on her Instagram Story.

“Here’s a tip: When you eat out at a Mexican restaurant don’t eat the chips,” she wrote over a photo of her food spread. “Ask for sliced cucumbers with pico de gallo instead.”

These helpful hints coming in the wake of her admittance of medical intervention for weight loss is causing some folks to give her the side-eye. But don’t worry, she didn’t do Ozzie for long, just a month. After that, she treated herself to some liposuction.

All of that is fine and dandy. People should be allowed to do whatever they want without judgment. That said, it’s difficult to take advice from someone afforded the luxury of losing weight with “help.”

Along with a little bit of Ozempic and a little bit of lipo, and working out, Emily also changed her diet to higher-protein meals. You can watch Em when Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

