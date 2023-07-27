Lisa Rinna Slams ‘Disgusting’ Environment on Days of Our Lives Set

Lisa Rinna is speaking from experience. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slammed Days of Our Lives director Albert Alarr and the set environment amid a two month investigation into misconduct. Looks like the former reality star faced her share of struggles on the show.

Lisa took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and wrote “karma is a bitch” to a screenshot of a news outlet reported the misconduct allegations against the director. She also made claims similar to the news, alleging that he groped actresses on set. It’s definitely not looking good.

She added, “Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock. I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting.” Lisa has been part and parcel of one of the longest running daily soaps, and has joined the bandwagon against the director and people who made actresses feel uncomfortable on set.

Lisa Rinna is shocked at the delayed action

(Photo Credit: @lisarinna/Instagram)

Lisa Rinna starred as Billie Reed on the popular series from 1992 to 1995. She then made frequent appearances, returning to her role in 2002 and 2003, and also making a comeback in 2012 for a year. She then appeared in a few episodes in 2018, followed by her final stint in 2021.

Given that she’s given so much of her time, Lisa definitely knows what she’s talking about, and this time she’s not holding back. The RHOBH alum was shocked that it took so much time for the news to come out and said, “I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems.”

Albert is facing some serious charges, according to a report by Deadline. The director, who began working on the series in 2003, has been accused of misconduct. Interestingly, this wasn’t the focus of the initial investigation on the show.

Investigation against the director began in March 2023 after a female employee claimed that women were laid off in huge numbers and weren’t receiving equal pay. As the probe continued, it shed light into Albert’s alleged misconduct and took a hard left turn.

The claims included that the director made inappropriate comments, and belittled cast and crew on set. Albert is also said to have given feedback in a “vulgar and crass way,” and supposedly kissed an actress without consent.

If this wasn’t enough, multiple witnesses claimed that Albert groped actresses while giving instruction.

For once, I’ll give it to Lisa for standing up for what is right.

