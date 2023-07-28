Emily Simpson Doesn’t ‘Have to Worry’ Husband Will Send Accidental D*ck Pic

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson will celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Shane Simpson on Valentine’s Day 2024. The couple has come a long way since they first appeared on the show in 2018. Viewers’ initial reaction to Shane was overwhelmingly negative, creating what Emily calls “two years of hell.”

“They really didn’t get him,” the momager to daughter Annabelle’s modeling career admits. Viewers have become more used to Shane’s sarcasm, and it’s more apparent they really do love and support each other as a couple.

These days Shane is more of an equal partner, rather than the butt of his wife’s jokes. He happily co-parents their three children and balances his own law career, while remaining his wife’s biggest champion. They’re filmed doing fun things, like getting waxed together, as they did in the July 26 episode of RHOC.

Their relationship is lighthearted and goofy

“Our relationship is very lighthearted,” Emily says. “When I started on the show, it was very intense between us, because he was trying to take the bar exam and establish a career … I love that we’ve gotten over that, and now we’re back to just being normal and goofy.”

A main topic of discussion on Season 17 has been new cast member Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend Ryan Boyajian and the d*ck pic he “accidentally” sent to all her friends. But Emily doesn’t worry that Shane would ever recreate that particular faux pas. Because unlike Ryan, Shane is a grownup, not a teenager trapped in a man’s body.

“First of all, Shane would never take a picture of his penis ever,” Emily laughs. “He would never accidentally send pics like that to the wrong people. I don’t have to worry about things like that ever happening.” Good to know. I’m sure their three children will appreciate never having to explain some random picture of their dad’s privates to their classmates someday in the future.

When Shane and Emily first appeared on RHOC, I did think he was an annoyingly odd little man. But Shane has actually grown on me. Since he passed the bar exam and has his own career (and Emily is no longer nagging him about taking the exam), he seems more relaxed and confident in himself. It’s nice to see.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

